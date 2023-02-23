Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MARUTI   INE585B01010

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD

(MARUTI)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:37:14 2023-02-23 am EST
8709.00 INR   +0.58%
02:33aMaruti Suzuki India : India's most loved van, Eeco celebrates 10 lakh customers
PU
02/15Maruti Suzuki to partner with South Indian Bank to expand financing options Tie-up for Dealer and Retail Car financing
AQ
02/14Maruti Suzuki India Limited Announces Introduction of New Dual-Tone Colour Options
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Maruti Suzuki India : India's most loved van, Eeco celebrates 10 lakh customers

02/23/2023 | 02:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Media Release

India's most loved van, Eeco celebrates 10 lakh customers

  • India's No.1 van delighting customers since 2010, commands a dominant 94% share in its segment*
  • Powerful performance with unmatched reliability, comfort and practicality

New Delhi, February 22, 2023: Anchored on its core values of pride and progress, Maruti Suzuki Eeco has achieved a remarkable milestone of selling 10 lakh units. As the highest-selling van in the country, Eeco has been a trusted companion for families and businesses since 2010, thanks to its versatility and efficiency in meeting their ever- evolving needs.

Available across 13 variants, including 5-seater,7-seater, Cargo, Tour, and Ambulance, the Eeco is designed to cater to the needs of a wide range of customers, whether they are looking for a comfortable family vehicle or an efficient business vehicle. With refreshed interiors and the latest technology features along with an advanced powertrain, the Eeco continues to be a reliable and efficient choice for customers.

Expressing gratitude towards customers for the milestone, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Eeco dominates the van segment with over 94% market share. It has been the trusted choice of over 10 lakh customers, adapting to their evolving needs over the years. Interestingly, the first 5 lakh sales milestone for Eeco took 8 years, while the next 5 lakh sales milestone was achieved in under 5 years, speaking volumes about the quality, trust, and reliability it brings to the table. We thank our customers for their faith in us, making Eeco the preferred choice of customers, and the highest-selling van in the country."

The Eeco leads the way with its capability as a multi-purpose van, backed by the powerful 1.2L Advanced K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine that delivers power output of 59.4 kW (80.76 PS) @6000 rpm for petrol and 52.7 kW (71.65 PS) @6000 rpm for CNG variants. The Eeco petrol delivers fuel-efficiency^ of 20.20 km/l while the S-CNG Eeco has a fuel-efficiency^ of 27.05 km/kg.

With an enhanced in-cabin experience, the Eeco comes loaded with comfort and safety features, Driver focused controls, reclining front seats, cabin air-filter (in A/C variants), along with 11+ safety features such as engine immobiliser, illuminated hazard switch, dual airbags, ABS with EBD etc that make Eeco the preferred choice of customers.

Issued by:

PR & Communications, Maruti Suzuki India Limited,

#1 Nelson Mandela Road, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi Ph: 91-11-4678 1000

Email: corp.comm@maruti.co.in| Twitter: @Maruti_Corp

^Fuel-efficiency as certified by Testing agency under rule 115 of CMVR 1989 (CMVR is an acronym for Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989). Fuel- efficiency for Tour variant

*Claim is based on data shared by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Disclaimer

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 07:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
02:33aMaruti Suzuki India : India's most loved van, Eeco celebrates 10 lakh customers
PU
02/15Maruti Suzuki to partner with South Indian Bank to expand financing options Tie-up for ..
AQ
02/14Maruti Suzuki India Limited Announces Introduction of New Dual-Tone Colour Options
CI
02/13India's Landmark Cars profit jumps 37% in first earnings since listing
RE
02/13Maruti Suzuki India : to partner with South Indian Bank to expand financing options Tie-up..
PU
02/13India's January wholesale passenger vehicle volume up on consumer sentiment - SIAM
RE
02/10Maruti Suzuki India : launches the All-new Tour S
PU
02/10Maruti Suzuki Launches the All-New Tour S, India's Most Fuel-Efficient Entry-Level Seda..
CI
02/09India's MRF reports Q3 profit jump on softer raw material prices, solid demand
RE
02/06India's retail vehicle sales up 14% in Jan, China reopening to boost supply - FADA
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 165 B 14 063 M 14 063 M
Net income 2023 78 625 M 949 M 949 M
Net cash 2023 463 B 5 586 M 5 586 M
P/E ratio 2023 33,9x
Yield 2023 1,09%
Capitalization 2 616 B 31 584 M 31 584 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,85x
EV / Sales 2024 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 16 259
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
Duration : Period :
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 8 658,95
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hisashi Takeuchi Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Ajay Seth Chief Financial Officer
Ravindra Chandra Bhargava Non-Executive Chairman
Rajesh Uppal Chief HR & Information Technology Officer
C. V. Raman Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD3.15%31 584
FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI A.S.2.19%1 000 273
BYD COMPANY LIMITED18.28%104 124
STELLANTIS N.V.19.63%54 412
FERRARI N.V.22.68%47 768
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED5.00%25 432