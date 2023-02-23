Maruti Suzuki India : India's most loved van, Eeco celebrates 10 lakh customers

Media Release

India's most loved van, Eeco celebrates 10 lakh customers

India's No.1 van delighting customers since 2010, commands a dominant 94% share in its segment *

Powerful performance with unmatched reliability, comfort and practicality

New Delhi, February 22, 2023: Anchored on its core values of pride and progress, Maruti Suzuki Eeco has achieved a remarkable milestone of selling 10 lakh units. As the highest-selling van in the country, Eeco has been a trusted companion for families and businesses since 2010, thanks to its versatility and efficiency in meeting their ever- evolving needs.

Available across 13 variants, including 5-seater,7-seater, Cargo, Tour, and Ambulance, the Eeco is designed to cater to the needs of a wide range of customers, whether they are looking for a comfortable family vehicle or an efficient business vehicle. With refreshed interiors and the latest technology features along with an advanced powertrain, the Eeco continues to be a reliable and efficient choice for customers.

Expressing gratitude towards customers for the milestone, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Eeco dominates the van segment with over 94% market share. It has been the trusted choice of over 10 lakh customers, adapting to their evolving needs over the years. Interestingly, the first 5 lakh sales milestone for Eeco took 8 years, while the next 5 lakh sales milestone was achieved in under 5 years, speaking volumes about the quality, trust, and reliability it brings to the table. We thank our customers for their faith in us, making Eeco the preferred choice of customers, and the highest-selling van in the country."