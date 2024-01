Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is one of the Indian leaders in automotive construction. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of vehicles (83.6%): personal, commercial and multi-segment vehicles especially commercialized under the brands Maruti 800, Ritz, A star, Swift, DZire, SX4 and Grand Vitara. In 2021/22, the group sold 1,652,653 units including 1,414,277 in India; - production and sale of diesel engines, components and spare parts (11.3%); - other (5.1%). At the end of March 2022, Maruti Suzuki India had 2 production plants in India. India accounts for 85.9% of net sales.