Maruti Suzuki India : New Eeco. More Power, More Fuel-Efficient and More Style

Maruti Suzuki New Eeco. More Power, More Fuel-Efficient and More Style

New 1.2L Advanced K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT Engine with enhanced power output of 59.4kW (80.76 PS) @6000rpm (for petrol variants)

fuel-efficiency of 20.20kml/, Eeco S-CNG offers 29% improved fuel-efficiency of CNG 27.05 km/kg* Over 9,75,000 lakh units sold since launch

New Delhi, 22nd November 2022: Maruti Suzuki India Limited drives in the New Eeco powered by a new and more powerful engine with enhanced fuel-efficiency. The country's highest-selling+ van, the Maruti Suzuki Eeco has been consistently dominating the segment. Building on its success, the New Eeco has been innovatively engineered and developed as a dual-purpose vehicle to cater to the evolving needs of customers. It confidently meets the demanding needs of consumers looking for a comfortable and spacious family car and entrepreneurs requiring a practical vehicle with flexible interior space. With new refreshed interiors and the latest technology and features, the New Eeco is designed to make owners proud and appeal to their families as well.

Launched with the tagline #HarSafarBaneKhaas the New Eeco aims to make every trip special, whether with family or for business. Developed around the values of pride and progress, it is a vehicle that enables success and instils pride that comes from success for the family and for businesses. With its 1.2L Advanced K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, improved interiors and enhanced safety features, the New Eeco is constantly adapting to the changing needs of customers. The vastly capable Maruti Suzuki New Eeco gives owners the pride of knowing that they have made a smart choice by investing in an incredibly versatile vehicle that can easily meet all their needs.

Commenting on the launch of New Eeco, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Since its launch, the Eeco has been a preferred and proud choice for over 9.75 lakh owners in the past decade and enjoys an undisputed leadership with 93% market share in its segment. Being a part of families and having provided livelihood to lakhs of entrepreneurs and businessmen, the New Eeco will continue to be a reliable and efficient vehicle. It will cater to a wide range of customer preferences as a comfortable, stylish and spacious family vehicle, while also providing flexibility for business use. This versatile multi-purposevan with an advanced powertrain, improved mileage and new features embodies pride of ownership and living life to the fullest. It represents a whole new attitude, with fresh confidence in its latest avatar. We are confident that the Eeco will continue to dominate its segment and receive much more adulation by consumers."