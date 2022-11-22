Maruti Suzuki India : New Eeco. More Power, More Fuel-Efficient and More Style
11/22/2022 | 05:56am EST
Media Release
Maruti Suzuki New Eeco. More Power, More Fuel-Efficient and More Style
New 1.2L Advanced K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT Engine with enhanced power output of 59.4kW (80.76 PS) @6000rpm (for petrol variants)
Petrol powered Eeco is 25% more efficient with a fuel-efficiency# of 20.20kml/, Eeco S-CNG offers 29% improved fuel-efficiency# of CNG 27.05 km/kg*
Over 9,75,000 lakh units sold since launch
New Delhi, 22ndNovember 2022: Maruti Suzuki India Limited drives in the New Eeco powered by a new and more powerful engine with enhanced fuel-efficiency. The country's highest-selling+ van, the Maruti Suzuki Eeco has been consistently dominating the segment. Building on its success, the New Eeco has been innovatively engineered and developed as a dual-purpose vehicle to cater to the evolving needs of customers. It confidently meets the demanding needs of consumers looking for a comfortable and spacious family car and entrepreneurs requiring a practical vehicle with flexible interior space. With new refreshed interiors and the latest technology and features, the New Eeco is designed to make owners proud and appeal to their families as well.
Launched with the tagline #HarSafarBaneKhaas the New Eeco aims to make every trip special, whether with family or for business. Developed around the values of pride and progress, it is a vehicle that enables success and instils pride that comes from success for the family and for businesses. With its 1.2L Advanced K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, improved interiors and enhanced safety features, the New Eeco is constantly adapting to the changing needs of customers. The vastly capable Maruti Suzuki New Eeco gives owners the pride of knowing that they have made a smart choice by investing in an incredibly versatile vehicle that can easily meet all their needs.
Commenting on the launch of New Eeco, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Since its launch, the Eeco has been a preferred and proud choice for over 9.75 lakh owners in the past decade and enjoys an undisputed leadership with 93% market share in its segment. Being a part of families and having provided livelihood to lakhs of entrepreneurs and businessmen, the New Eeco will continue to be a reliable and efficient vehicle. It will cater to a wide range of customer preferences as a comfortable, stylish and spacious family vehicle, while also providing flexibility for business use. This versatilemulti-purposevan with an advanced powertrain, improved mileage and new features embodies pride of ownership and living life to the fullest. It represents a whole new attitude, with fresh confidence in its latest avatar. We are confident that the Eeco will continue to dominate its segment and receive much more adulation by consumers."
The New Eeco offers more in every way:
More Power
The most significant update to the Maruti Suzuki New Eeco is its 1.2L Advanced K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine that is more powerful and more fuel-efficient. The new engine delivers 10% more power output of 59.4kW (80.76 PS) @6000rpm and a torque output of 104.4Nm@3000rpm (for petrol variants).
More Fuel-efficient
The petrol version of the New Eeco is 25% more fuel-efficient# delivering upto 20.20 km/l, while the S-CNG version boasts of a 29% higher fuel-efficiency# and delivers upto 27.05 km/kg.
More Comfort
Designed to offer a perfect blend of comfort and utility, the New Eeco interior aesthetics have been enhanced to offer a more engaging drive feel. It features driver focused controls, reclining front seats, cabin air-filter (in AC variants), dome lamp with new battery saver function, etc.
More Safety
The New Eeco comes loaded with 11+ safety features such as engine immobiliser, illuminated hazard switch, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, child lock for the sliding doors and windows, reverse parking sensors etc. amongst other standard safety features to ensure a safe drive.
More Style
The style quotient of the New Eeco has been enhanced by a new Metallic Brisk Blue body colour, digital instrument cluster, new steering wheel and rotary controls for the AC and heater.
More Spacious
In-cabin improvements in the New Eeco Cargo petrol variant consist of a flat cargo floor that increases cargo space by 60 litres.
Exterior Colour Line Up
The Maruti Suzuki New Eeco will be available in the 5 colours mentioned in the table.
Solid White
Metallic Silky Silver
Metallic Brisk Blue (New Colour)
Pearl Midnight Black
Metallic Glistening Grey
Maruti Suzuki New Eeco Technical Specifications:
Length (in mm)
3675
Max Power
Gasoline: 59.4 kW (80.76 PS) @6000 rpm
Height (in mm)
1825
CNG: 52.7 kW (71.65 PS) @6000 rpm
(Unladen)
1930 (Ambulance)
Width (in mm)
1475
Max Torque
Gasoline: 104.4 Nm@3000 rpm
Wheelbase (in mm)
2350
CNG: 95.0 Nm@3000 rpm
Fuel-Efficiency
Gasoline 20.20 km/l, CNG 27.05 km/kg* (for Tour variant)
*Fuel-efficiency as certified by Testing agency under rule 115 of CMVR 1989 (CMVR is an acronym for Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989)
#Fuel-efficiency for Tour variant
^For details on functioning of safety features, including airbags, kindly refer to the owner's manual. +Claim is based on data shared by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).
Eeco Care Ambulance Shell comes without Stretcher, Rail assembly & Oxygen clamps. This 'Ambulance Shell' vehicle will need to be fabricated by a fabricator of customer's choice as per AIS-125 compliance, to be registered as an Ambulance.
