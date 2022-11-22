Advanced search
    MARUTI   INE585B01010

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD

(MARUTI)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:26 2022-11-22 am EST
8873.75 INR   +0.10%
05:56aMaruti Suzuki India : New Eeco. More Power, More Fuel-Efficient and More Style
PU
11/21Maruti Suzuki India Plans to Open 200 Retail Outlets by March 2023
MT
11/18Maruti Suzuki India : India's favourite hatchback, All-New Alto K10 now available with S-CNG technology
PU
Maruti Suzuki India : New Eeco. More Power, More Fuel-Efficient and More Style

11/22/2022 | 05:56am EST
Media Release

Maruti Suzuki New Eeco. More Power, More Fuel-Efficient and More Style

  • New 1.2L Advanced K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT Engine with enhanced power output of 59.4kW (80.76 PS) @6000rpm (for petrol variants)
  • Petrol powered Eeco is 25% more efficient with a fuel-efficiency# of 20.20kml/, Eeco S-CNG offers 29% improved fuel-efficiency# of CNG 27.05 km/kg*
  • Over 9,75,000 lakh units sold since launch

New Delhi, 22nd November 2022: Maruti Suzuki India Limited drives in the New Eeco powered by a new and more powerful engine with enhanced fuel-efficiency. The country's highest-selling+ van, the Maruti Suzuki Eeco has been consistently dominating the segment. Building on its success, the New Eeco has been innovatively engineered and developed as a dual-purpose vehicle to cater to the evolving needs of customers. It confidently meets the demanding needs of consumers looking for a comfortable and spacious family car and entrepreneurs requiring a practical vehicle with flexible interior space. With new refreshed interiors and the latest technology and features, the New Eeco is designed to make owners proud and appeal to their families as well.

Launched with the tagline #HarSafarBaneKhaas the New Eeco aims to make every trip special, whether with family or for business. Developed around the values of pride and progress, it is a vehicle that enables success and instils pride that comes from success for the family and for businesses. With its 1.2L Advanced K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, improved interiors and enhanced safety features, the New Eeco is constantly adapting to the changing needs of customers. The vastly capable Maruti Suzuki New Eeco gives owners the pride of knowing that they have made a smart choice by investing in an incredibly versatile vehicle that can easily meet all their needs.

Commenting on the launch of New Eeco, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Since its launch, the Eeco has been a preferred and proud choice for over 9.75 lakh owners in the past decade and enjoys an undisputed leadership with 93% market share in its segment. Being a part of families and having provided livelihood to lakhs of entrepreneurs and businessmen, the New Eeco will continue to be a reliable and efficient vehicle. It will cater to a wide range of customer preferences as a comfortable, stylish and spacious family vehicle, while also providing flexibility for business use. This versatile multi-purposevan with an advanced powertrain, improved mileage and new features embodies pride of ownership and living life to the fullest. It represents a whole new attitude, with fresh confidence in its latest avatar. We are confident that the Eeco will continue to dominate its segment and receive much more adulation by consumers."

The New Eeco offers more in every way:

More Power

The most significant update to the Maruti Suzuki New Eeco is its 1.2L Advanced K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine that is more powerful and more fuel-efficient. The new engine delivers 10% more power output of 59.4kW (80.76 PS) @6000rpm and a torque output of 104.4Nm@3000rpm (for petrol variants).

More Fuel-efficient

The petrol version of the New Eeco is 25% more fuel-efficient# delivering upto 20.20 km/l, while the S-CNG version boasts of a 29% higher fuel-efficiency# and delivers upto 27.05 km/kg.

More Comfort

Designed to offer a perfect blend of comfort and utility, the New Eeco interior aesthetics have been enhanced to offer a more engaging drive feel. It features driver focused controls, reclining front seats, cabin air-filter (in AC variants), dome lamp with new battery saver function, etc.

More Safety

The New Eeco comes loaded with 11+ safety features such as engine immobiliser, illuminated hazard switch, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, child lock for the sliding doors and windows, reverse parking sensors etc. amongst other standard safety features to ensure a safe drive.

More Style

The style quotient of the New Eeco has been enhanced by a new Metallic Brisk Blue body colour, digital instrument cluster, new steering wheel and rotary controls for the AC and heater.

More Spacious

In-cabin improvements in the New Eeco Cargo petrol variant consist of a flat cargo floor that increases cargo space by 60 litres.

Exterior Colour Line Up

The Maruti Suzuki New Eeco will be available in the 5 colours mentioned in the table.

Solid White

Metallic Silky Silver

Metallic Brisk Blue (New Colour)

Pearl Midnight Black

Metallic Glistening Grey

Maruti Suzuki New Eeco Technical Specifications:

Length (in mm)

3675

Max Power

Gasoline: 59.4 kW (80.76 PS) @6000 rpm

Height (in mm)

1825

CNG: 52.7 kW (71.65 PS) @6000 rpm

(Unladen)

1930 (Ambulance)

Width (in mm)

1475

Max Torque

Gasoline: 104.4 Nm@3000 rpm

Wheelbase (in mm)

2350

CNG: 95.0 Nm@3000 rpm

Fuel-Efficiency

Gasoline 20.20 km/l, CNG 27.05 km/kg* (for Tour variant)

Gasoline 19.71 km/l, CNG 26.78 km/kg* (for Passenger variant)

The New Eeco Price:

The New Eeco will be available across 13 variants including 5-seater, 7-seater,Cargo, Tour and Ambulance++. The ex- showroom prices are as follows:

Ex-showroom Prices

Variant

Price (INR)

Variant

Price (INR)

Tour V 5-Seater Standard

5 10 200

Eeco 5-Seater AC

5 49 200

Eeco 5-Seater Standard

5 13 200

Eeco Cargo CNG

6 23 200

Eeco Cargo

5 28 200

Eeco Ambulance Shell

6 40 000

Tour V 7-Seater Standard

5 39 200

Tour V 5-Seater AC CNG

6 41 200

Eeco 7-Seater Standard

5 42 200

Eeco 5-Seater AC CNG

6 44 200

Tour V 5-Seater AC

5 46 200

Eeco Cargo AC CNG

6 65 200

Eeco Ambulance

8 13 200

Issued by:

PR & Communications, Maruti Suzuki India Limited,

1 Nelson Mandela Road, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi Ph: 91-11-4678 1000

Email: corp.comm@maruti.co.in | Twitter: @Maruti_Corp

*Fuel-efficiency as certified by Testing agency under rule 115 of CMVR 1989 (CMVR is an acronym for Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989)

#Fuel-efficiency for Tour variant

^For details on functioning of safety features, including airbags, kindly refer to the owner's manual. +Claim is based on data shared by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

  • Eeco Care Ambulance Shell comes without Stretcher, Rail assembly & Oxygen clamps. This 'Ambulance Shell' vehicle will need to be fabricated by a fabricator of customer's choice as per AIS-125 compliance, to be registered as an Ambulance.

Disclaimer

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 10:55:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
