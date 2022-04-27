Maruti Suzuki India : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

MUTI �

MSIL: COS: NSE&BSE: 2022/04_16 27th April, 2022 Vice President General Manager National Stock Exchange of India Limited Department of Corporate Services "Exchange Plaza", Bandra- Kurla Complex BSE Limited Bandra (E) Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Mumbai - 400 051 Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400 001

Dear Sir(s),

Sub: Schedule of Conference Call

We wish to inform that a conference call for the analysts and investors is scheduled to be held on Friday, 29th April, 2022 at 04:45 p.m.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Maruti Suzuki India Limited

Sanjeev Grover Executive Vice President & Company Secretary

