Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MARUTI   INE585B01010

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD

(MARUTI)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/27 01:20:40 am EDT
7822.25 INR   -1.07%
01:15aMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
04/26MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : Q-3 Shareholding Report 2021-2022
PU
04/26Indian shares track global peers higher; realty stocks rally
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Maruti Suzuki India : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

04/27/2022 | 01:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUTI

SUZUKI

MSIL: COS: NSE&BSE: 2022/04_16

27th April, 2022

Vice President

General Manager

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Department of Corporate Services

"Exchange Plaza", Bandra- Kurla Complex

BSE Limited

Bandra (E)

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Mumbai - 400 051

Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400 001

Dear Sir(s),

Sub: Schedule of Conference Call

We wish to inform that a conference call for the analysts and investors is scheduled to be held on Friday, 29th April, 2022 at 04:45 p.m.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Maruti Suzuki India Limited

-

Sanjeev Grover Executive Vice President & Company Secretary

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LIMITED

Head Oﬀice:

Maruti Suzuki India Limited,

1, Nelson Mandela Road, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi - 110070, India.

Tel: 011-46781000, Fax: 011-46150275/46150276 E-mail id:contact@maruti.co.in, .marutisuzuki.com

CIN: L34103DL1981PLC011375

Gurgaon Plant:

Maruli Suzuki India Liiled, Old Palam Gurgaon Road, Gurgaon - 122015, Haryana, India.

Tel: 0124-2346721, Fax: 0124-2341304

Manesar Plant:

Maruti Suzuki India Limited,

Plot No.1, Phase - 3A, IMT Manesar, Gurgaon - 122051, Haryana, India.

Tel: 0124-4884000, Fax: 0124-4884199

Disclaimer

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 05:14:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
01:15aMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
04/26MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : Q-3 Shareholding Report 2021-2022
PU
04/26Indian shares track global peers higher; realty stocks rally
RE
04/21MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : NEXA Launches the All-New XL6 - ‘Time to Indulge'
PU
04/21Indian shares see best day in over two weeks as Reliance, autos climb
RE
04/21India to push ahead with six airbags in cars despite resistance - govt source
RE
04/21Maruti Suzuki Launches the All-New XL6
CI
04/21MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : 4th Quarter 2021-2022
PU
04/20Indian shares end higher; Reliance, auto stocks jump
RE
04/20Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Assessment Order Passed In The Name Of Amalgamating C..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 877 B 11 438 M 11 438 M
Net income 2022 35 920 M 469 M 469 M
Net cash 2022 424 B 5 535 M 5 535 M
P/E ratio 2022 67,2x
Yield 2022 0,64%
Capitalization 2 388 B 31 155 M 31 155 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 16 025
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
Duration : Period :
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 7 906,75
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hisashi Takeuchi Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Ajay Seth Chief Financial Officer
Ravindra Chandra Bhargava Non-Executive Chairman
Rajesh Uppal Chief HR & Information Technology Officer
C. V. Raman Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD6.54%31 155
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-17.70%95 482
STELLANTIS N.V.-23.29%41 373
FERRARI N.V.-20.49%37 696
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-27.00%26 539
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-19.51%14 634