  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MARUTI   INE585B01010

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD

(MARUTI)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Maruti Suzuki India Swings to First-Quarter Net Profit

07/28/2021 | 06:37am EDT
By Justina Lee

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. swung to a net profit in its first quarter, supported by higher net sales.

The Indian auto maker said Wednesday that it posted a net profit of 4.75 billion rupees ($63.7 million) for the quarter ended June, compared with a net loss of INR2.67 billion a year earlier.

"While all parameters this quarter were substantially better than Q1 of FY2020-21, a comparison is not meaningful because Q1 last year had a much higher degree of disruption due to the pandemic," the automotive maker said.

It adds that first-quarter sales have remained far below the previous high in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-21 0636ET

Financials
Sales 2021 697 B 9 365 M 9 365 M
Net income 2021 47 561 M 639 M 639 M
Net cash 2021 388 B 5 213 M 5 213 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,3x
Yield 2021 0,74%
Capitalization 2 187 B 29 359 M 29 404 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,58x
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 15 945
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
Duration : Period :
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Last Close Price 7 240,25 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichi Ayukawa Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Ajay Seth CFO & Senior Executive Officer-Finance
Ravindra Chandra Bhargava Non-Executive Chairman
Rajesh Uppal Senior Executive Officer-Human Resources & IT
Sanjeev Grover Secretary, Vice President & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-5.35%29 359
BYD COMPANY LIMITED0.39%93 939
STELLANTIS N.V.7.01%58 127
FERRARI N.V.-7.90%38 971
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-18.86%35 253
EXOR N.V.1.51%18 374