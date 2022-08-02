Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
  News
  Summary
    MARUTI   INE585B01010

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD

(MARUTI)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:45 2022-08-02 am EDT
8975.20 INR   -0.31%
12:30aMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
08/01Maruti Suzuki India's Total Production Rises in July
MT
07/29Nomura Adjusts Maruti Suzuki India's Price Target to 8,970 Indian Rupees From 8,627 Rupees, Keeps at Neutral
MT
Maruti Suzuki India : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

08/02/2022 | 12:30am EDT
MSIL: COS: NSE&BSE: 2022/08 03

2nd August. 2022

Vice President

National Stock Exchange oflndia Limited "Exchange Plaza", Bandra- Kurla Complex Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 051

MARUTI ��- SUZUKI

General Manager

Department ofCorporate Services

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street,

Mumbai- 400 00 I

Sub: Transcript of investors' call

Dear Sirs.

The transcript of investors' call held on 271h July, 2022 on the financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2022. has been uploaded on the Company's website at the below link:

https://wwv,1.marutisuzuki.com/corporate/investors/company-reports

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Maruti Suzuki India Limited

s?W-

Executive Vice President

& Company Secretary

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LIMITED

CIN: L34103DL1981PLC011375

Registered & Head Office

Gurgaon Plant:

Manesar Plant:

Maruti Suzuki India Limited,

Maruti Suzuki India Limited,

Maruti Suzuki India Limited,

1 Nelson Mandela Road, Vasant Kunj,

Old Palam Gurgaon Road,

Plot No.1, Phase 3A, IMT Manesar,

New Delhi 110070, India.

Gurgaon 122015, Haryana, India.

Gurgaon 122051, Haryana, India.

Tel: 011-46781000, Fax: 011-46150275/46150276

Tel. 0124-2346721, Fax: 0124-2341304

Tel: 0124-4884000, Fax: 0124-4884199

www.marutisuzuki.com

E-mail: investor@maruti.co.in, contact@maruti.co.in

Disclaimer

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 04:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
Financials
Sales 2022 877 B 11 107 M 11 107 M
Net income 2022 35 920 M 455 M 455 M
Net cash 2022 424 B 5 374 M 5 374 M
P/E ratio 2022 76,5x
Yield 2022 0,56%
Capitalization 2 720 B 34 448 M 34 448 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,62x
EV / Sales 2023 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 16 025
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 9 003,40
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hisashi Takeuchi Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Ajay Seth Chief Financial Officer
Ravindra Chandra Bhargava Non-Executive Chairman
Rajesh Uppal Chief HR & Information Technology Officer
C. V. Raman Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD18.14%33 406
BYD COMPANY LIMITED7.13%125 810
STELLANTIS N.V.-16.56%44 647
FERRARI N.V.-17.62%38 602
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-20.60%27 619
CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY LIMITED62.20%23 559