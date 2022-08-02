Maruti Suzuki India : Transcript of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

Sub: Transcript of investors' call

Dear Sirs.

The transcript of investors' call held on 271h July, 2022 on the financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2022. has been uploaded on the Company's website at the below link:

https://wwv,1.marutisuzuki.com/corporate/investors/company-reports

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Maruti Suzuki India Limited

s?W-

Executive Vice President

& Company Secretary

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LIMITED

CIN: L34103DL1981PLC011375