    MARUTI   INE585B01010

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD

(MARUTI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 01/14 06:30:26 am
8084.2 INR   +0.09%
Maruti Suzuki India : Updates

01/15/2022 | 12:15am EST
MARUTI � SUZUKI

Wayol LIie!

MSIL: COS: NSE&BSE: 2022/01_06

15th January, 2022

Vice President

General Manager

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Department of Corporate Services

"Exchange Plaza", Bandra- Kurla Complex

BSE Limited

Bandra (E)

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Mumbai - 400 051

Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400 001

Sub: Maruti Suzuki announces Price Increase

Dear Sir,

In continuation to our earlier communication dated 02nd December 2021, the Company today announced price change across models owing to increase in various input costs.

The weighted average price increase in ex-showroom Prices (Delhi) across Models is 1.7%. The new prices are effective from today i.e. 15th January, 2022.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Maruti Suzuki India Limited

-

Sanjeev Grover

Vice President &

Company Secretary

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LIMITED

Head Office:

Gurgaon Plant:

Manesar Plant:

Maruti Suzuki India Limited,

Maruli Suzuki India Lirniled,

Maruti Suzuki India Limited,

1, Nelson Mandela Road, Vasant Kunj,

Old Palam Gurgaon Road,

Plot No.1, Phase - 3A, IMT Manesar,

New Delhi - 110070, India.

Gurgaon - 122015, Haryana, India.

Gurgaon - 122051, Haryana, India.

Tel: 011-46781000, Fax: 011-46150275/46150276

Tel: 0124-2346721, Fax: 0124-2341304

Tel: 0124-4884000, Fax: 0124-4884199

E-mail id: contact@maruti.co.in, www.marutisuzuki.com

CIN: L34103DL1981PLC011375

Disclaimer

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. published this content on 15 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2022 05:14:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 853 B 11 510 M 11 510 M
Net income 2022 39 929 M 538 M 538 M
Net cash 2022 391 B 5 278 M 5 278 M
P/E ratio 2022 60,8x
Yield 2022 0,65%
Capitalization 2 442 B 32 954 M 32 934 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,40x
EV / Sales 2023 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 16 025
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Kenichi Ayukawa Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Ajay Seth Chief Financial Officer
Ravindra Chandra Bhargava Non-Executive Chairman
Rajesh Uppal Chief HR & Information Technology Officer
C. V. Raman Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD8.76%32 992
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-1.05%109 497
STELLANTIS N.V.13.93%68 297
FERRARI N.V.-5.19%46 140
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-3.93%36 551
EXOR N.V.-1.22%21 067