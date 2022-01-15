Maruti Suzuki India : Updates

MARUTI � SUZUKI Wayol LIie! MSIL: COS: NSE&BSE: 2022/01_06 15th January, 2022 Vice President General Manager National Stock Exchange of India Limited Department of Corporate Services "Exchange Plaza", Bandra- Kurla Complex BSE Limited Bandra (E) Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Mumbai - 400 051 Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400 001

Sub: Maruti Suzuki announces Price Increase

Dear Sir,

In continuation to our earlier communication dated 02nd December 2021, the Company today announced price change across models owing to increase in various input costs.

The weighted average price increase in ex-showroom Prices (Delhi) across Models is 1.7%. The new prices are effective from today i.e. 15th January, 2022.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Maruti Suzuki India Limited

Sanjeev Grover

Vice President &

Company Secretary

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LIMITED