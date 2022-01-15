Maruti Suzuki India : Updates
MARUTI � SUZUKI
Wayol LIie!
MSIL: COS: NSE&BSE: 2022/01_06
15
th January, 2022
Vice President
General Manager
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Department of Corporate Services
"Exchange Plaza", Bandra- Kurla Complex
BSE Limited
Bandra (E)
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Mumbai - 400 051
Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400 001
Sub: Maruti Suzuki announces Price Increase
Dear Sir,
In continuation to our earlier communication dated 02
nd December 2021, the Company today announced price change across models owing to increase in various input costs.
The weighted average price increase in ex-showroom Prices (Delhi) across Models is 1.7%. The new prices are effective from today i.e. 15
th January, 2022.
Thanking you,
Yours truly,
For Maruti Suzuki India Limited
�
� -
Sanjeev Grover
Vice President &
Company Secretary
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LIMITED
Head Office:
Gurgaon Plant:
Manesar Plant:
Maruti Suzuki India Limited,
Maruli Suzuki India Lirniled,
Maruti Suzuki India Limited,
1, Nelson Mandela Road, Vasant Kunj,
Old Palam Gurgaon Road,
Plot No.1, Phase - 3A, IMT Manesar,
New Delhi - 110070, India.
Gurgaon - 122015, Haryana, India.
Gurgaon - 122051, Haryana, India.
Tel: 011-46781000, Fax: 011-46150275/46150276
Tel: 0124-2346721, Fax: 0124-2341304
Tel: 0124-4884000, Fax: 0124-4884199
E-mail id: contact@maruti.co.in, www.marutisuzuki.com
CIN: L34103DL1981PLC011375
Disclaimer
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. published this content on 15 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2022 05:14:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
Analyst Recommendations on MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
Sales 2022
853 B
11 510 M
11 510 M
Net income 2022
39 929 M
538 M
538 M
Net cash 2022
391 B
5 278 M
5 278 M
P/E ratio 2022
60,8x
Yield 2022
0,65%
Capitalization
2 442 B
32 954 M
32 934 M
EV / Sales 2022
2,40x
EV / Sales 2023
1,89x
Nbr of Employees
16 025
Free-Float
-
Chart MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
8 084,20
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.