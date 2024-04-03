Press Release

Maruti Suzuki achieves 3 crore cumulative production milestone

Fastest to attain the feat in 40 years and 4 months among Suzuki production bases

Aligned to Government's 'Make in India' efforts.

New Delhi, 03 April 2024: Adding to its list of milestones, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has attained cumulative production of over 3 crore units. This feat entails production undertaken at the company's Gurugram, Manesar (in Haryana) and Hansalpur (in Gujarat) manufacturing facilities. Notably, Indian operations are the fastest to achieve this feat among all Suzuki production bases in record 40 years and 4 months, since start of production in December 1983.

While over 2.68 crore vehicles have been manufactured at the Company's Haryana-based facilities, over 32 lakh vehicles were produced at Suzuki Motor Gujarat, a wholly owned subsidiary of MSIL.

The iconic M800 which ushered mobility revolution in the country played a significant role in this milestone with over 29 lakh units. Other top contributors include successful models such as Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift, Wagon R, Dzire, Omni, Baleno, Eeco, Brezza and Ertiga.

Since inception, the company has been maintaining its leadership in the domestic market. Strong foundation built by the Company with relevant products and technologies, extensive sales and service network and robust supplier ecosystem have been key pillars of its success. The Company commenced exports in 1987 and today contributes nearly 40% of the total vehicle exports from India.

Dedicating this feat to the love and affection of the customers, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO,

Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "We thank our customers who have shown immense faith in our products year after year, since we began manufacturing in 1983. Over these years, we have been able to maximize production with steady support of our agile workforce and value chain partners who have helped us manufacture products in line with customer needs. We remain committed towards 'Make in India' and have been strengthening our