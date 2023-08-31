Maruti Suzuki celebrates 'ARENAversary'
New Delhi, August 31, 2023: Being at the forefront of transforming the Indian automobile retail network, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) celebrates six glorious years of its ARENA retail channel in the country. Offering a new-age and evolved car buying experience, ARENA has touched the lives of over 7.05 million customers through its strong dealership network of 2853 outlets, across 2392 cities. With the launch of its first showroom in 2017, ARENA has been a pioneer in offering tailor-made, digitised, seamless car buying experiences to its diverse, young, dynamic, trendy and tech savvy customers. Ensuring constant, evolution, 24 of the 26 steps in the automotive consumer journey have been digitalised to match changing customer needs. This is just one of the many aspects which makes Maruti Suzuki ARENA the most desired vehicle retail network.
Speaking on this milestone, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said,"Driven by the idea of offeringtailor-madeexperiences, the ARENA channel has been able to touch the lives of over 7.05 million customers, in just six years. This is a true testament of the customer's trust and confidence in the channel, encouraging us to meet and exceed their expectations. With 2,853 modern and trendy outlets, offering warm and personalised experiences for its young and dynamic customers. The ARENA channel boasts of an unmatched, seamless and connected car buying experience. In its effort to fulfilever-evolvingcustomer needs and offer them experiences at par with global benchmarks, the ARENA channel has emerged as the definitive choice for Indian car buyers."
"With over 29% standalone market share in FY 23-24 till July'23, Maruti Suzuki ARENA is a clear leader in the Automotive segment. The ARENA portfolio of 9 products, has contributed to 68% of overall Maruti Suzuki sales#, posing a strong outlook for the rest of the financial year." He added.
To celebrate its sixth "ARENAversary", ARENA will launch a new brand campaign - "Find Your Match". The campaign has been designed to nurture the thought that customers find not just their cars, but also form relationships with Maruti Suzuki ARENA. "Find Your Match" articulates the thought that Maruti Suzuki ARENA is where every customer begins a cherished journey with their new automobile.
All ARENA showrooms are designed to offer unique experiences through modern technology, such as car customisation, access to detailed product information and digital exploration though ARENAVerse - a Metaverse platform for the company's ARENA showroom network.
About Maruti Suzuki ARENA:
Launched in 2017, Maruti Suzuki ARENA currently has a portfolio of 9 products, consisting of the Alto K10, S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Brezza, Ertiga and Eeco. All Maruti Suzuki ARENA showrooms are not only equipped with the best of technology, they are also designed with modern looks and offer a warm, friendly and comfortable environment for customers. Customers' experiences are further enhanced by over 32,130^ friendly and helpful Relationship Managers, Owner's Lounge and a Cafe Consultation Zone, once again reinforcing the determination to serve customers well and effectively.
#Based on Society of India Automobile Manufacturer ('SIAM') data for FY 22-23 @Based on SIAM data for FY 23-24(Apr-July)
^As on 1st Aug 2023
##As per SIAM classification, segments considered are Entry Hatchback, Mid Hatchback, Upper Hatch, C-Segment, Sedan and Entry SUV.
