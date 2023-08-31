Maruti Suzuki celebrates 'ARENAversary'

Six glorious years with over 7.05# million customers

Over 7.05 # million customers within 6 years since launch

million customers within 6 years since launch The ARENA model range includes 6 of the top 10 selling cars of 2022 #

Vast network with 2,853 outlets across 2,392 cities in India

ARENA is the leader ## across key passenger vehicle segments

across key passenger vehicle segments Maruti Suzuki ARENA has spread the Joy of Mobility to over 10 lakh # families across the country, every year

families across the country, every year Maruti Suzuki ARENA contributed to 68% of overall Maruti Suzuki sales in FY 23-24, until July'23 @ .

New Delhi, August 31, 2023: Being at the forefront of transforming the Indian automobile retail network, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) celebrates six glorious years of its ARENA retail channel in the country. Offering a new-age and evolved car buying experience, ARENA has touched the lives of over 7.05 million customers through its strong dealership network of 2853 outlets, across 2392 cities. With the launch of its first showroom in 2017, ARENA has been a pioneer in offering tailor-made, digitised, seamless car buying experiences to its diverse, young, dynamic, trendy and tech savvy customers. Ensuring constant, evolution, 24 of the 26 steps in the automotive consumer journey have been digitalised to match changing customer needs. This is just one of the many aspects which makes Maruti Suzuki ARENA the most desired vehicle retail network.

Speaking on this milestone, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said,"Driven by the idea of offeringtailor-madeexperiences, the ARENA channel has been able to touch the lives of over 7.05 million customers, in just six years. This is a true testament of the customer's trust and confidence in the channel, encouraging us to meet and exceed their expectations. With 2,853 modern and trendy outlets, offering warm and personalised experiences for its young and dynamic customers. The ARENA channel boasts of an unmatched, seamless and connected car buying experience. In its effort to fulfilever-evolvingcustomer needs and offer them experiences at par with global benchmarks, the ARENA channel has emerged as the definitive choice for Indian car buyers."