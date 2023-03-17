Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MARUTI   INE585B01010

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD

(MARUTI)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25:51 2023-03-17 am EDT
8316.85 INR   -1.43%
08:22aMaruti Suzuki India : introduces All New Brezza S-CNG
PU
06:49aIndian Equities Extend Gains, Lifted by Support for Global Banking System; HCL Technologies Rises 3%
MT
03/10Banks, Financials and Capital Goods Drag Indian Equities to End Lower on Friday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Maruti Suzuki India : introduces All New Brezza S-CNG

03/17/2023 | 08:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Maruti Suzuki introduces All New Brezza S-CNG
17 Mar 2023
  • First S-CNG powered compact SUV packed with premium features such as an electric sunroof, alloy wheels & 7" SmartPlay Pro infotainment system
  • Delivers excellent fuel-efficiency of 25.51 km/kg#
  • Available in LXi, VXi and ZXi variants
  • Maruti Suzuki now offers 14 models with factory-fitted S-CNG technology


New Delhi, March 17th 2023 : Further strengthening Maruti Suzuki's green mobility vision for India, the Company has launched the All New Brezza with S-CNG technology for today's cool new generation. The All New Hot and Techy Brezza S-CNG is designed to offer an eco-friendly motoring experience to customers while being loaded with features such as an Electric Sunroof, Cruise Control, SmartPlay Pro Infotainment System with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Keyless Push Start and more

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "The Brezza has been a game-changer for Maruti Suzuki. It is an SUV that has redefined the compact SUV segment with its design and performance. We are confident that the Hot and Techy Brezza will once again disrupt the segment with the S-CNG version. It will be the perfect choice for people looking for a sustainable, safe and high-performance city-bred SUV. At this stage, it is also worth mentioning that in Maruti Suzuki Arena, S-CNG models account for 24% of overall sales. And CNG sales for hot-selling models such as the Ertiga and WagonR account for as high as 57% and 41% of total model sales, respectively. Moreover, with the Government's initiatives aimed at the proliferation of CNG pumps across the nation, these numbers are likely to see a surge in the coming years."

The Hot and Techy Brezza S-CNG is powered by the Next-Gen K-series 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with a max power output of 64.6kW@5500rpm and 121.5Nm of peak torque @4200rpm. It has an excellent fuel-efficiency rating of 25.51 km/kg#. The Brezza S-CNG is available with a 5-speed manual transmission, in three different variants - LXi, VXi and ZXi, along with dual-tone colour options.

Backed by Maruti Suzuki's proven and tested factory-fitted S-CNG technology, India's most loved compact SUV, Brezza is set to rule the hearts of today's cool new generation. It is loaded with customised CNG-specific features such as Integrated Petrol and CNG fuel lid, dedicated CNG drive mode, digital and analogue CNG fuel gauges, and an illuminated fuel change over switch. The neatly integrated CNG cylinder comes with an aesthetic cover and provides overall ease of use.

With the launch of the All New Brezza S-CNG, Maruti Suzuki now has 14 CNG offerings. All cars sold through Maruti Suzuki Arena are now available with the option of S-CNG technology, bolstering our commitment towards a cleaner and greener environment.


Issued by:

PR & Communications,
Maruti Suzuki India Limited,
#1 Nelson Mandela Road, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
Ph: 91-11-4678 1000
Email: corp.comm@maruti.co.in | Twitter: @Maruti_Corp

#Fuel efficiency as certified by test agency under Rule 115 of CMVR 1989

Back

Attachments

Disclaimer

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 12:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
08:22aMaruti Suzuki India : introduces All New Brezza S-CNG
PU
06:49aIndian Equities Extend Gains, Lifted by Support for Global Banking System; HCL Technolo..
MT
03/10Banks, Financials and Capital Goods Drag Indian Equities to End Lower on Friday
MT
03/06India's retail vehicle sales up 16% in February, festivals seen driving March - FADA
RE
03/02Weak Negative Cues Due to Prolonged High Rate Hike Period Weigh on Indian Equities
MT
03/02India's Feb bike sales climb on wedding demand, easing chip shortages
RE
03/01Maruti Suzuki India's Production Declines in February
MT
03/01Maruti Suzuki India's Total Sales Rise in February Driven by Domestic Sales
MT
03/01Maruti Suzuki India Limited Announces Sales Results for the Month of February 2023
CI
02/28India's passenger vehicle sales to grow 9%-10% in 2024 - Crisil Ratings
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 166 B 14 109 M 14 109 M
Net income 2023 78 609 M 951 M 951 M
Net cash 2023 463 B 5 599 M 5 599 M
P/E ratio 2023 33,0x
Yield 2023 1,12%
Capitalization 2 549 B 30 851 M 30 851 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
EV / Sales 2024 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 16 259
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
Duration : Period :
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 8 437,45
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hisashi Takeuchi Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Ajay Seth Chief Financial Officer
Ravindra Chandra Bhargava Non-Executive Chairman
Rajesh Uppal Chief HR & Information Technology Officer
C. V. Raman Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD0.51%30 851
BYD COMPANY LIMITED3.84%89 511
STELLANTIS N.V.19.99%53 128
FERRARI N.V.23.41%48 028
KIA CORPORATION33.39%24 310
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-1.67%23 617