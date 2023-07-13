Media Release

Maruti Suzuki introduces S-CNG technology in its Sporty SUV FRONX at NEXA

Maruti Suzuki has sold more than 1.4 million S-CNG vehicles in India till FY22-23; thus avoiding about 1.44 million metric tonnes of CO 2 emissions

S-CNG vehicles in India till FY22-23; thus avoiding about 1.44 million metric tonnes of CO emissions FRONX S-CNG offers best-in-classfuel-efficiency of 28.51 km/kg*

S-CNG offers best-in-classfuel-efficiency of 28.51 km/kg* Introduced in FRONX Sigma and Delta variants

Maruti Suzuki now offers 15 models with factory-fittedS-CNG technology

factory-fittedS-CNG technology Over 26% of the overall sales for Maruti Suzuki come from the S-CNG models

New Delhi, July 12th, 2023: Strengthening its commitment towards offering sustainable mobility solutions in the country, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, today, introduced FRONX S-CNG in their premium retail channel NEXA. Conceptualized and designed for the young trailblazers, the FRONX S-CNG is built to offer an eco-friendly driving experience while being loaded with features such as Dual Front Airbags, Reverse Parking Sensors, and SmartPlay Pro infotainment system, among others.

Powered by the Advanced 1.2L K-Series DualJet, Dual VVT engine, the new-age SUV develops a peak power output of 57kW@6000rpm / 77.5PS@6000rpm and max torque of 98.5Nm@4300rpm in CNG mode. The latest addition to Maruti Suzuki's vast S-CNG portfolio, the Sporty SUV delivers a segment- best fuel-efficiency of 28.51 km/kg*.

The FRONX S-CNG is available with a 5-speed manual transmission in two variants - Sigma and Delta with a range of exciting body color options.

Introducing the FRONX S-CNG, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales,

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said "The FRONX S-CNG, with its new-age appeal and dynamic road presence, is aimed at customers who are not only trailblazers at heart but also environmentally conscious. Ever since its introduction at this year's Auto Expo, the FRONX has received an overwhelming response owing to its sporty design language, advanced powertrain, and premium technology."

He added, "In 2010, we introduced our first CNG-equipped model, and since then, we have sold more than 1.4 million S-CNG vehicles in the country, which is a true testament to our customers' trust and