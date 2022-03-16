Log in
Maruti Suzuki India : introduces a new 'Customer Convenience Package'

03/16/2022 | 03:38am EDT
Press Release

Maruti Suzuki introduces a new 'Customer Convenience Package'

New Delhi, 16 March, 2022: Maruti Suzuki India Limited, today rolled-out a new 'Customer Convenience Package (CCP)' for its customers. This new Customer Convenience Package will cover customer vehicles for unforeseen failures in engine due to hydrostatic lock and fuel adulteration. The initiative is aimed to further strengthen the Company's after-sales service connect with customers.

Elaborating on the Customer Convenience Package, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Director, Service, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "It is our constant endeavor to offer our customers a hassle- free and delightful car ownership experience. In our customer research, we found that customers today are more risk averse when it comes to their cars and believe in being prepared for any eventuality regarding their vehicle. Further, they look for assurance and convenience of service from the manufacturers for the upkeep of their cars. With that in mind, we are introducing our new product offering known as CCP. CCP is specifically designed to give assurance to customers in case of unwarranted and unforeseen failures faced by the vehicle engine due to hydrostatic lock or fuel adulteration. Our customers have a choice to sign up for any of these packages and avail benefits at any Maruti Suzuki authorized workshop, across the country."

Maruti Suzuki's efforts in Service:

For Maruti Suzuki, "Customer First" has always been the philosophy, and hence the endeavor is to serve and create delight for all our customers. As a commitment to this, the Company has set-up over 4,200 service touchpoints across more than 2,100 cities. Over the years, Maruti Suzuki has proactively introduced multiple innovative Service solutions. Some of these include 'Quick Response Teams (QRT)' to provide emergency support to customers stranded due to vehicle breakdown and the innovative 'Service- on-Wheels' platform where the Company provides service at customer's doorstep. Further, to relieve stress caused by vehicle breakdowns, Maruti Suzuki offers 24x7 roadside assistance to customers through the Maruti Suzuki Rewards application. Recently, the Company also introduced 24x7 virtual assistance through the 'S-Assist' offering, where customers can scan/ click/ chat and get assistance.

To avail the package, click the link: www.marutisuzuki.com/service/ccp

Issued by:

Corporate Communication

Maruti Suzuki India Limited

1, Nelson Mandela Road, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi 110 070 Ph: 91-11-4678 1000 Email: corp.comm@maruti.co.inTwitter: @Maruti_Corp Website: www.marutisuzuki.com

Disclaimer

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 07:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
