    MARUTI   INE585B01010

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD

(MARUTI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 01/10 06:16:49 am
8125.6 INR   +2.78%
06:38aMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : most favoured in 2021
PU
01/04Maruti Suzuki sales in December 2021
AQ
01/03Maruti Suzuki India's Exports Hit Record High at 205,450 Unit in 2021
MT
Maruti Suzuki India : most favoured in 2021

01/10/2022 | 06:38am EST
Press Release

Maruti Suzuki India's most favoured in 2021

  • 8 out of top 10 best-selling passenger vehicles were Maruti Suzuki
    • WagonR, Swift, Baleno and Alto 800 lead the sales chart
      • Ertiga joins the top 10 group

New Delhi, January 10, 2022: Maruti Suzuki India Limited continues to be the most preferred car brand in the country. In 2021, 8 out of top 10 best-selling passenger vehicles were Maruti Suzuki, first time, in a calendar year. These eight vehicles include WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Alto 800, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Eeco and Ertiga. Ertiga joined the top 10 best-selling passenger vehicles for the first time, in 2021.

Interestingly, hatchbacks bagged the top four slots in the list. WagonR with over 1.83 lakh units became the highest selling car model of the year followed by Swift, Baleno and Alto800. The eight Maruti Suzuki models contribute over 83% of the total volumes of top 10 selling models and almost 38% of the total passenger vehicle sales volumes in 2021.

Expressing gratitude towards customers, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "We are deeply honoured and grateful to our customers for choosing Maruti Suzuki as their most preferred passenger vehicle. We will continue to make efforts to offer class-leadingproducts and services to meet today's customer requirements."

Issued by:

Corporate Communication

Maruti Suzuki India Limited 1, Nelson Mandela Road

Vasant Kunj, New Delhi Ph: 91-11-4678 1000

Email: corp.comm@maruti.co.in |Twitter: @Maruti_Corp

Website: www.marutisuzuki.com

Disclaimer

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 11:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 854 B 11 530 M 11 530 M
Net income 2022 40 091 M 542 M 542 M
Net cash 2022 395 B 5 332 M 5 332 M
P/E ratio 2022 59,4x
Yield 2022 0,67%
Capitalization 2 388 B 32 152 M 32 260 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,34x
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 16 025
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kenichi Ayukawa Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Ajay Seth Chief Financial Officer
Ravindra Chandra Bhargava Non-Executive Chairman
Rajesh Uppal Chief HR & Information Technology Officer
C. V. Raman Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD6.46%32 152
VOLKSWAGEN AG5.78%134 658
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-7.28%104 887
STELLANTIS N.V.7.89%63 957
FERRARI N.V.-0.70%47 251
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED0.15%37 429