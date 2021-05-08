Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MARUTI   INE585B01010

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD

(MARUTI)
  Report
News 
Summary

Maruti Suzuki India : India's largest automaker Maruti extends maintenance shutdown due to pandemic

05/08/2021 | 11:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi

CHENNAI (Reuters) - India's largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, said on Saturday it was extending a planned maintenance shutdown until May 16 from May 9 citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was not immediately clear if the shutdown was to ensure safety of its workers or due to lower demand.

The coronavirus pandemic pushed India's passenger vehicle sales to their lowest in six years, annual data from an auto industry body showed last month, with the sector bracing for further fallout from a recent surge in cases.

India on Saturday reported its highest ever single-day COVID-19 death toll, as cases continued to rise and states imposed stricter lockdowns.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 697 B 9 504 M 9 504 M
Net income 2021 47 561 M 649 M 649 M
Net cash 2021 388 B 5 290 M 5 290 M
P/E ratio 2021 42,8x
Yield 2021 0,80%
Capitalization 2 025 B 27 641 M 27 625 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,35x
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 15 945
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
Duration : Period :
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 6 703,05 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kenichi Ayukawa Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Ajay Seth CFO & Senior Executive Officer-Finance
Ravindra Chandra Bhargava Non-Executive Chairman
Rajesh Uppal Senior Executive Officer-Human Resources & IT
Sanjeev Grover Secretary, Vice President & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-12.37%27 641
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-28.64%60 137
STELLANTIS N.V.1.92%56 736
FERRARI N.V.-12.64%36 981
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-18.41%35 878
EXOR N.V.4.26%19 383