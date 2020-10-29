Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Maruti Suzuki India Ltd    MARUTI   INE585B01010

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD

(MARUTI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 10/29 04:55:54 am
7068.45 INR   -1.64%
04:53aMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : quarterly profit rises as buyers return
RE
01:20aNifty, Sensex slip as L&T results, global selloff weigh
RE
10/23Indian shares end higher; Aditya Birla Fashion surges on Flipkart deal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Maruti Suzuki India : quarterly profit rises as buyers return

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 04:53am EDT
The logo of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is seen on car parked outside a showroom in New Delhi

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd reported a small rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as the lifting of coronavirus restrictions brought back customers to the carmaker's showrooms and also eased supply chain disruptions.

Maruti, which sells every second car in India, faces an uphill task to revive demand as the COVID-19 pandemic takes a heavy toll on automakers globally.

The crisis has worsened problems for Indian carmakers, who were already seeing weak demand and an inventory pile up before the pandemic struck.

India's largest automaker by market capitalization reported a net profit of 13.72 billion rupees ($185.55 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30. The company posted a profit of 13.59 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected it to post a profit of 15.04 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

The company in July reported its first quarterly loss since listing in 2003.

During the second quarter, the company's performance improved on the back of some demand recovery and gradual improvement in supply conditions, the maker of the iconic Maruti 800 said https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/7c7a9044-8a80-41a8-bbd9-9e7d0aa476a1.pdf.

Maruti's domestic unit sales rose 18.6% year-on-year to 370,619 vehicles. Revenue from operations rose more than 10% to 187.45 billion rupees.

The Indian festival season which culminates with Diwali in mid-November typically sees Indian households make big ticket purchases.

Passenger vehicle wholesale sales in September surged 26% from a year ago, data from a trade body showed, as dealerships stocked up ahead of the festival season.

Shares of Maruti, which have risen nearly 7% so far this month, fell as much as 2.8% after the results.

($1 = 73.9430 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
04:53aMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : quarterly profit rises as buyers return
RE
01:20aNifty, Sensex slip as L&T results, global selloff weigh
RE
10/23Indian shares end higher; Aditya Birla Fashion surges on Flipkart deal
RE
10/20Maruti Suzuki teams with ORIX to launch 'Subscribe' for Hyderabad & Pune cust..
AQ
10/20MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : Swift Limited Edition, Bolder with more Style and Sportine..
AQ
10/20MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : teams with ORIX to launch ‘Subscribe' for Hyderabad ..
PU
10/16MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : 'DESH KI SHAAN' - Maruti Suzuki Alto An Icon of trust and ..
AQ
10/16India's car, motorbike sales surge as dealerships stock up ahead of festive s..
RE
10/09MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : Country's best-selling compact SUV Maruti Suzuki Vitara Br..
AQ
10/01MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : sales in September 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 657 B 8 878 M 8 878 M
Net income 2021 43 422 M 587 M 587 M
Net cash 2021 335 B 4 523 M 4 523 M
P/E ratio 2021 49,5x
Yield 2021 0,79%
Capitalization 2 171 B 29 256 M 29 329 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,79x
EV / Sales 2022 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 9 421
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
Duration : Period :
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 7 186,05 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenichi Ayukawa Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Ravindra Chandra Bhargava Non-Executive Chairman
Ajay Seth CFO & Senior Executive Officer-Finance
Rajesh Uppal Senior Executive Officer-Human Resources & IT
Davinder Singh Brar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-2.48%29 256
BYD COMPANY LIMITED263.96%54 626
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-11.57%36 747
FERRARI N.V.8.03%34 241
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.-16.67%20 481
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-20.00%15 698
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group