    MARUTI   INE585B01010

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD

(MARUTI)
  Report
Maruti Suzuki India : records highest ever exports in a fiscal year

04/01/2022 | 07:35am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Maruti Suzuki records highest ever exports in a fiscal year

238,376 units shipped to over 100 countries in FY 2021-22

New Delhi, 1st April 2022: Maruti Suzuki India Limited has exported a record 238,376 units in FY 2021-22, the highest in any financial year. The company exported 26,496 units during March 2022, clocking its highest ever monthly exports. This demonstrates Maruti Suzuki's commitment to the Government of India's Make-in-India initiative.

An array of Maruti Suzuki's export vehicles ready to be loaded into the ship at Mundra port. In 2021-22, Maruti Suzuki has clocked its highest ever exports in any fiscal year of 238,376 vehicles. The top five export models were Baleno, Dzire, Swift, S-Presso and Brezza. Top export markets included Latin America, ASEAN, Africa, and Middle East.

Assuming office as Managing Director & CEO, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, said, "Today is an auspicious day for me as I take up the responsibility of MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki, that coincides with the achievement of this historic highest ever exports. This export milestone demonstrates the dedication and hardwork of team Maruti Suzuki led by Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, from whom I have taken up this role. These export numbers are a reflection of India's manufacturing potential and the acceptance of India-manufactured vehicles, all over the world."

Maruti Suzuki has been exporting vehicles since 1986 and has achieved a cumulative export of over 22.5 lakh vehicles. India manufactured Maruti Suzuki vehicles are exported to over 100 countries. The top five export models in FY 2021-22 were Baleno, Dzire, Swift, S-Presso and Brezza. Top export markets included Latin America, ASEAN, Africa, and Middle East.

Issued by:

Corporate Communication Maruti Suzuki India Limited

1, Nelson Mandela Road

Vasant Kunj, New Delhi Ph: 91-11-4678 1000

Email: corp.comm@maruti.co.in Twitter: @maruti_corp Website: www.marutisuzuki.com

Disclaimer

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 11:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
