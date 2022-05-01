Maruti Suzuki India : sales in April 2022

01 May 2022

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 150,661 units in April 2022. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 126,261 units, sales to other OEM of 5,987 units and exports of 18,413 units.

The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly domestic models.

The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact.

The sales figures for April 2022 are given below:

