    MARUTI   INE585B01010

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD

(MARUTI)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/29 07:16:35 am EDT
7717.80 INR   -2.16%
Maruti Suzuki India : sales in April 2022

05/01/2022 | 09:27am EDT
Maruti Suzuki sales in April 2022
01 May 2022

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 150,661 units in April 2022. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 126,261 units, sales to other OEM of 5,987 units and exports of 18,413 units.

The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly domestic models.

The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact.

The sales figures for April 2022 are given below:


Issued by:

Corporate Communication
Maruti Suzuki India Limited
1, Nelson Mandela Road
Vasant Kunj, New Delhi Ph: 91-11-4678 1000
Email: corp.comm@maruti.co.in | Twitter: @Maruti_Corp
Website: www.marutisuzuki.com


