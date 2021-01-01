Maruti Suzuki India : sales in December 2020

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited posted total sales of 160,226 units in December 2020. This is a growth of 20.2% over December 2019.

Total sales include domestic sales of 146,480 units and 3,808 units for other OEMs. In addition, the Company exported 9,938 units in December 2020.

Q3 (October - December) FY 2020-21 Update

With total sales of 495,897 units in Q3 (FY 2020-21) the Company registered a growth of 13.4% over the same period previous year.

The Company remains committed to the health, safety and well-being of all members across the value chain. All manufacturing, sales and service operations continue to take place fully consistent with all safety requirements for employees and customers.

The sales figures for December 2020 are given below:

