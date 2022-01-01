Maruti Suzuki India : sales in December 2021

01 Jan 2022

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited posted total sales of 153,149 units in December 2021. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 126,031 units, sales to other OEM of 4,838 units and its highest ever monthly exports of 22,280 units.

The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month. The shortage primarily affected the production of vehicles sold in domestic market. The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact.

The sales figures for December 2021 are given below:

