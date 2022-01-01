Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MARUTI   INE585B01010

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD

(MARUTI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Maruti Suzuki India : sales in December 2021

01/01/2022 | 08:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Maruti Suzuki sales in December 2021
01 Jan 2022

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited posted total sales of 153,149 units in December 2021. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 126,031 units, sales to other OEM of 4,838 units and its highest ever monthly exports of 22,280 units.

The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month. The shortage primarily affected the production of vehicles sold in domestic market. The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact.

The sales figures for December 2021 are given below:


Issued by:
Corporate Communications,
Maruti Suzuki India Limited,
1, Nelson Mandela Road,
Vasant Kunj, New Delhi Ph: 91-11-4678 1000
Email: corp.comm@maruti.co.in | Twitter: @Maruti_Corp
Website: www.marutisuzuki.com


Back

Disclaimer

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. published this content on 01 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2022 13:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
08:37aMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : sales in December 2021
PU
2021India's Competition Regulator Imposed $27 Million Penalty On Maruti Suzuki Over Dealer ..
AQ
2021Indian Indices Close Higher on Thursday; Bajaj Finance Climbs 3%
MT
2021MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : Super Carry sales cross 1 lakh milestone
PU
2021Indian Benchmarks Open the Week Lower; Bajaj Finance Slumps 3%
MT
2021MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : Institute of Driving and Traffic Research (IDTR) now promotes a cult..
PU
2021MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : The bold Maruti Suzuki Baleno inspires 1 million customers
PU
2021Indian Indices Close Higher for Second Day; Bajaj Finance Jumps 4%
MT
2021Hyundai to invest $530 million to launch six EVs in India by 2028
RE
2021MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : Engimach 2021 2021-2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 855 B 11 487 M 11 487 M
Net income 2022 40 033 M 538 M 538 M
Net cash 2022 432 B 5 804 M 5 804 M
P/E ratio 2022 55,7x
Yield 2022 0,71%
Capitalization 2 243 B 30 109 M 30 126 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 16 025
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
Duration : Period :
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 7 426,45 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichi Ayukawa Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Ajay Seth Chief Financial Officer
Ravindra Chandra Bhargava Non-Executive Chairman
Rajesh Uppal Chief HR & Information Technology Officer
C. V. Raman Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-2.92%30 109
VOLKSWAGEN AG16.44%128 339
BYD COMPANY LIMITED0.00%114 066
STELLANTIS N.V.13.82%59 450
FERRARI N.V.12.77%47 582
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED0.00%37 521