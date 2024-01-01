Press Release

Maruti Suzuki sales in December 2023

New Delhi, January 1, 2024: In December 2023, Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 137,551 units. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 106,492 units, sales to other OEM of 4,175 units and exports of 26,884 units.

For the first time, the Company crossed annual sales milestone of 2 million units in calendar year 2023, which includes its highest ever calendar year exports of 269,046 units.

The sales figures for December 2023 are given below:

December

April - December

January -

Category: Sub-

December

Models

segment

2023

2022

FY 2023-24

FY 2022-23

CY 2023

A: Mini

Alto, S-Presso

2,557

9,765

99,634

174,008

158,537

A: Compact

Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift,

45,741

57,502

610,011

637,459

835,581

Tour S, WagonR

Mini + Compact Segment

48,298

67,267

709,645

811,467

994,118

A: Mid-Size

Ciaz

489

1,154

8,903

11,518

10,995

Total A: Passenger Cars

48,787

68,421

718,548

822,985

1,005,113

B: Utility Vehicles

Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara,

45,957

33,008

460,588

260,172

566,545

Invicto, Jimny, S-Cross, XL6

C: Vans

Eeco

10,034

10,581

100,954

96,135

136,010

Total Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales (PV)

104,778

112,010

1,280,090

1,179,292

1,707,668

Light Commercial

Super Carry

1,714

1,525

23,613

26,607

35,012

Vehicles (LCV)

Total Domestic Sales including LCV (PV+LCV)

106,492

113,535

1,303,703

1,205,899

1,742,680

Sales to other OEM

4,175

4,016

43,262

50,724

54,493

Total Domestic Sales (PV+LCV+OEM)

110,667

117,551

1,346,965

1,256,623

1,797,173

Total Export Sales

26,884

21,796

204,327

194,614

269,046

Total Sales (Total Domestic + Export)

137,551

139,347

1,551,292

1,451,237

2,066,219

