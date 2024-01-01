New Delhi, January 1, 2024: In December 2023, Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 137,551 units. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 106,492 units, sales to other OEM of 4,175 units and exports of 26,884 units.
For the first time, the Company crossed annual sales milestone of 2 million units in calendar year 2023, which includes its highest ever calendar year exports of 269,046 units.
The sales figures for December 2023 are given below:
December
April - December
January -
Category: Sub-
December
Models
segment
2023
2022
FY 2023-24
FY 2022-23
CY 2023
A: Mini
Alto, S-Presso
2,557
9,765
99,634
174,008
158,537
A: Compact
Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift,
45,741
57,502
610,011
637,459
835,581
Tour S, WagonR
Mini + Compact Segment
48,298
67,267
709,645
811,467
994,118
A: Mid-Size
Ciaz
489
1,154
8,903
11,518
10,995
Total A: Passenger Cars
48,787
68,421
718,548
822,985
1,005,113
B: Utility Vehicles
Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara,
45,957
33,008
460,588
260,172
566,545
Invicto, Jimny, S-Cross, XL6
C: Vans
Eeco
10,034
10,581
100,954
96,135
136,010
Total Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales (PV)
104,778
112,010
1,280,090
1,179,292
1,707,668
Light Commercial
Super Carry
1,714
1,525
23,613
26,607
35,012
Vehicles (LCV)
Total Domestic Sales including LCV (PV+LCV)
106,492
113,535
1,303,703
1,205,899
1,742,680
Sales to other OEM
4,175
4,016
43,262
50,724
54,493
Total Domestic Sales (PV+LCV+OEM)
110,667
117,551
1,346,965
1,256,623
1,797,173
Total Export Sales
26,884
21,796
204,327
194,614
269,046
Total Sales (Total Domestic + Export)
137,551
139,347
1,551,292
1,451,237
2,066,219
