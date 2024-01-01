Press Release

Maruti Suzuki sales in December 2023

New Delhi, January 1, 2024: In December 2023, Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 137,551 units. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 106,492 units, sales to other OEM of 4,175 units and exports of 26,884 units.

For the first time, the Company crossed annual sales milestone of 2 million units in calendar year 2023, which includes its highest ever calendar year exports of 269,046 units.

The sales figures for December 2023 are given below:

December April - December January - Category: Sub- December Models segment 2023 2022 FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 CY 2023 A: Mini Alto, S-Presso 2,557 9,765 99,634 174,008 158,537 A: Compact Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, 45,741 57,502 610,011 637,459 835,581 Tour S, WagonR Mini + Compact Segment 48,298 67,267 709,645 811,467 994,118 A: Mid-Size Ciaz 489 1,154 8,903 11,518 10,995 Total A: Passenger Cars 48,787 68,421 718,548 822,985 1,005,113 B: Utility Vehicles Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, 45,957 33,008 460,588 260,172 566,545 Invicto, Jimny, S-Cross, XL6 C: Vans Eeco 10,034 10,581 100,954 96,135 136,010 Total Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales (PV) 104,778 112,010 1,280,090 1,179,292 1,707,668 Light Commercial Super Carry 1,714 1,525 23,613 26,607 35,012 Vehicles (LCV) Total Domestic Sales including LCV (PV+LCV) 106,492 113,535 1,303,703 1,205,899 1,742,680 Sales to other OEM 4,175 4,016 43,262 50,724 54,493 Total Domestic Sales (PV+LCV+OEM) 110,667 117,551 1,346,965 1,256,623 1,797,173 Total Export Sales 26,884 21,796 204,327 194,614 269,046 Total Sales (Total Domestic + Export) 137,551 139,347 1,551,292 1,451,237 2,066,219

