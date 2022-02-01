Maruti Suzuki India : sales in January 2022

Press Release

Maruti Suzuki sales in January 2022

New Delhi, February 1, 2022: Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 154,379 units in January 2022. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 132,461 units, sales to other OEM of 3,981 units and exports of 17,937 units.

The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles which are primarily sold in domestic market. The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact.

The sales figures for January 2022 are given below:

January April-January Category: Sub-segment Models 2022 2021 2021-22 2020-21 A: Mini Alto, S-Presso 18,634 25,153 176,580 177,547 A: Compact Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, 71,472 76,935 544,772 556,929 Swift, Tour S, WagonR Mini + Compact Segment 90,106 102,088 721,352 734,476 A: Mid-Size Ciaz 1,666 1,347 12,123 10,714 Total A: Passenger Cars 91,772 103,435 733,475 745,190 B: Utility Vehicles Ertiga, Gypsy, S-Cross, 26,624 23,887 240,340 176,043 Vitara Brezza, XL6 C: Vans Eeco 10,528 11,680 89,934 81,643 Total Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales (PV) 128,924 139,002 1,063,749 1,002,876 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) Super Carry 3,537 3,602 26,356 23,519 Total Domestic Sales including LCV (PV+LCV) 132,461 142,604 1,090,105 1,026,395 Sales to other OEM 3,981 5,703 40,238 26,927 Total Domestic Sales (PV+LCV+OEM) 136,442 148,307 1,130,343 1,053,322 Total Export Sales 17,937 12,445 187,859 73,056 Total Sales (Total Domestic + Export) 154,379 160,752 1,318,202 1,126,378

