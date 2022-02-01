Log in
    MARUTI   INE585B01010

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD

(MARUTI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 02/01 05:17:13 am
8559.4 INR   -0.44%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : sales in January 2022
PU
Maruti Suzuki India Increases CapEx for FY22
MT
Indian Benchmarks Close the Week in Red; NTPC Jumps 4%
MT
Maruti Suzuki India : sales in January 2022

02/01/2022 | 05:12am EST
Press Release

Maruti Suzuki sales in January 2022

New Delhi, February 1, 2022: Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 154,379 units in January 2022. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 132,461 units, sales to other OEM of 3,981 units and exports of 17,937 units.

The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles which are primarily sold in domestic market. The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact.

The sales figures for January 2022 are given below:

January

April-January

Category: Sub-segment

Models

2022

2021

2021-22

2020-21

A: Mini

Alto, S-Presso

18,634

25,153

176,580

177,547

A: Compact

Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis,

71,472

76,935

544,772

556,929

Swift, Tour S, WagonR

Mini + Compact Segment

90,106

102,088

721,352

734,476

A: Mid-Size

Ciaz

1,666

1,347

12,123

10,714

Total A: Passenger Cars

91,772

103,435

733,475

745,190

B: Utility Vehicles

Ertiga, Gypsy, S-Cross,

26,624

23,887

240,340

176,043

Vitara Brezza, XL6

C: Vans

Eeco

10,528

11,680

89,934

81,643

Total Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales (PV)

128,924

139,002

1,063,749

1,002,876

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Super Carry

3,537

3,602

26,356

23,519

Total Domestic Sales including LCV (PV+LCV)

132,461

142,604

1,090,105

1,026,395

Sales to other OEM

3,981

5,703

40,238

26,927

Total Domestic Sales (PV+LCV+OEM)

136,442

148,307

1,130,343

1,053,322

Total Export Sales

17,937

12,445

187,859

73,056

Total Sales (Total Domestic + Export)

154,379

160,752

1,318,202

1,126,378

Issued by:

Corporate Communication

Maruti Suzuki India Limited 1, Nelson Mandela Road

Vasant Kunj, New Delhi Ph: 91-11-4678 1000

Email: corp.comm@maruti.co.in |Twitter: @Maruti_Corp

Website: www.marutisuzuki.com

Disclaimer

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 10:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 876 B 11 757 M 11 757 M
Net income 2022 36 906 M 495 M 495 M
Net cash 2022 422 B 5 666 M 5 666 M
P/E ratio 2022 69,9x
Yield 2022 0,60%
Capitalization 2 597 B 34 784 M 34 842 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,48x
EV / Sales 2023 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 16 025
Free-Float 43,6%
Managers and Directors
Kenichi Ayukawa Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Ajay Seth Chief Financial Officer
Ravindra Chandra Bhargava Non-Executive Chairman
Rajesh Uppal Chief HR & Information Technology Officer
C. V. Raman Chief Technical Officer
