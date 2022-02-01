Maruti Suzuki India : sales in January 2022

New Delhi, February 1, 2022: Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 154,379 units in January 2022. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 132,461 units, sales to other OEM of 3,981 units and exports of 17,937 units.
The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles which are primarily sold in domestic market. The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact.
The sales figures for January 2022 are given below:
January
April-January
Category: Sub-segment
Models
2022
2021
2021-22
2020-21
A: Mini
Alto, S-Presso
18,634
25,153
176,580
177,547
A: Compact
Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis,
71,472
76,935
544,772
556,929
Swift, Tour S, WagonR
Mini + Compact Segment
90,106
102,088
721,352
734,476
A: Mid-Size
Ciaz
1,666
1,347
12,123
10,714
Total A: Passenger Cars
91,772
103,435
733,475
745,190
B: Utility Vehicles
Ertiga, Gypsy, S-Cross,
26,624
23,887
240,340
176,043
Vitara Brezza, XL6
C: Vans
Eeco
10,528
11,680
89,934
81,643
Total Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales (PV)
128,924
139,002
1,063,749
1,002,876
Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)
Super Carry
3,537
3,602
26,356
23,519
Total Domestic Sales including LCV (PV+LCV)
132,461
142,604
1,090,105
1,026,395
Sales to other OEM
3,981
5,703
40,238
26,927
Total Domestic Sales (PV+LCV+OEM)
136,442
148,307
1,130,343
1,053,322
Total Export Sales
17,937
12,445
187,859
73,056
Total Sales (Total Domestic + Export)
154,379
160,752
1,318,202
1,126,378
