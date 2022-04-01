Maruti Suzuki India : sales in March 2022 and FY 2021-22
04/01/2022 | 07:35am EDT
Press Release
Maruti Suzuki sales in March 2022 and FY 2021-22
New Delhi, April 1, 2022:Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 170,395 units in March 2022. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 137,658 units, sales to other OEM of 6,241 units and its highest ever monthly exports of 26,496 units.
For the full financial year 2021-22, the Company posted a total sales of 1,652,653 units with a growth of 13.4% over FY 2020-21. Total sales includes domestic sales of 1,365,370 units, sales to other OEM of 48,907 units and highest ever exports of 238,376 units.
The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles in FY 2021-22. The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact. As the supply situation of electronic components continues to be unpredictable, it might have some impact on the production volume in FY 2022-23 as well.
The sales figures forMarch 2022andFY 2021-22are given below:
Category: Sub-segment
Models
March
April-March
2022
2021
2021-22
2020-21
A: Mini
Alto, S-Presso
15,491
24,653
211,762
226,159
A: Compact
Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, WagonR
82,314
82,201
704,881
719,647
Mini + Compact Segment
97,805
106,854
916,643
945,806
A: Mid-Size
Ciaz
1,834
1,628
15,869
13,852
Total A: Passenger Cars
99,639
108,482
932,512
959,658
B: Utility Vehicles
Ertiga, Gypsy, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, XL6
25,001
26,174
290,701
229,101
C: Vans
Eeco
9,221
11,547
108,345
105,081
Total Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales (PV)
133,861
146,203
1,331,558
1,293,840
Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)
Super Carry
3,797
3,315
33,812
29,556
Total Domestic Sales including LCV (PV+LCV)
137,658
149,518
1,365,370
1,323,396
Sales to other OEM
6,241
5,899
48,907
38,326
Total Domestic Sales (PV+LCV+OEM)
143,899
155,417
1,414,277
1,361,722
Total Export Sales
26,496
11,597
238,376
96,139
Total Sales (Total Domestic + Export)
170,395
167,014
1,652,653
1,457,861
A comparison of absolute sales volume figures with respect to past years is as follows:
Category
2015-16
2016-17
2017-18
2018-19
2019-20
2020-21
2021-22
Total Domestic Sales (PV+LCV)
1,305,351
1,444,541
1,653,500
1,753,700
1,436,124
1,323,396
1,365,370
Sales to other OEM
-
-
-
-
25,002
38,326
48,907
Total Export Sales
123,897
124,062
126,074
108,749
102,171
96,139
238,376
Total Sales (Total Domestic + Export)
1,429,248
1,568,603
1,779,574
1,862,449
1,563,297
1,457,861
1,652,653
Issued by:
Corporate Communication Maruti Suzuki India Limited 1, Nelson Mandela Road
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 11:34:08 UTC.