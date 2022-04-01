Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MARUTI   INE585B01010

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD

(MARUTI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Maruti Suzuki India : sales in March 2022 and FY 2021-22

04/01/2022 | 07:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

Maruti Suzuki sales in March 2022 and FY 2021-22

New Delhi, April 1, 2022: Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 170,395 units in March 2022. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 137,658 units, sales to other OEM of 6,241 units and its highest ever monthly exports of 26,496 units.

For the full financial year 2021-22, the Company posted a total sales of 1,652,653 units with a growth of 13.4% over FY 2020-21. Total sales includes domestic sales of 1,365,370 units, sales to other OEM of 48,907 units and highest ever exports of 238,376 units.

The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles in FY 2021-22. The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact. As the supply situation of electronic components continues to be unpredictable, it might have some impact on the production volume in FY 2022-23 as well.

The sales figures for March 2022 and FY 2021-22 are given below:

Category: Sub-segment

Models

March

April-March

2022

2021

2021-22

2020-21

A: Mini

Alto, S-Presso

15,491

24,653

211,762

226,159

A: Compact

Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, WagonR

82,314

82,201

704,881

719,647

Mini + Compact Segment

97,805

106,854

916,643

945,806

A: Mid-Size

Ciaz

1,834

1,628

15,869

13,852

Total A: Passenger Cars

99,639

108,482

932,512

959,658

B: Utility Vehicles

Ertiga, Gypsy, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, XL6

25,001

26,174

290,701

229,101

C: Vans

Eeco

9,221

11,547

108,345

105,081

Total Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales (PV)

133,861

146,203

1,331,558

1,293,840

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Super Carry

3,797

3,315

33,812

29,556

Total Domestic Sales including LCV (PV+LCV)

137,658

149,518

1,365,370

1,323,396

Sales to other OEM

6,241

5,899

48,907

38,326

Total Domestic Sales (PV+LCV+OEM)

143,899

155,417

1,414,277

1,361,722

Total Export Sales

26,496

11,597

238,376

96,139

Total Sales (Total Domestic + Export)

170,395

167,014

1,652,653

1,457,861

A comparison of absolute sales volume figures with respect to past years is as follows:

Category

2015-16

2016-17

2017-18

2018-19

2019-20

2020-21

2021-22

Total Domestic Sales (PV+LCV)

1,305,351

1,444,541

1,653,500

1,753,700

1,436,124

1,323,396

1,365,370

Sales to other OEM

-

-

-

-

25,002

38,326

48,907

Total Export Sales

123,897

124,062

126,074

108,749

102,171

96,139

238,376

Total Sales (Total Domestic + Export)

1,429,248

1,568,603

1,779,574

1,862,449

1,563,297

1,457,861

1,652,653

Issued by:

Corporate Communication Maruti Suzuki India Limited 1, Nelson Mandela Road

Vasant Kunj, New Delhi Ph: 91-11-4678 1000

Email: corp.comm@maruti.co.in| Twitter: @Maruti_Corp Website: www.marutisuzuki.com

Disclaimer

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 11:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
07:35aMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : sales in March 2022 and FY 2021-22
PU
04:32aMaruti Suzuki India Clocks Higher Sales in March
MT
03/25Notice regarding Change in Managing Director & CEO of the Indian Subsidiary, Maruti Suz..
AQ
03/25Indian Indices Close the Week in Red; Titan Slides 3%
MT
03/24MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : Board Appoints Mr Hisashi Takeuchi as MD & CEO starting 1st April '2..
PU
03/24Maruti Suzuki India Appoints New CEO
MT
03/24Maruti Suzuki India Limited Approves Appointment and Re-Designation of Hisashi Takeuchi..
CI
03/24Maruti Suzuki India Limited Appoints Kenichi Ayukawa as Executive Vice-Chairman, Effect..
CI
03/21Indian shares kick off week with 1% fall as oil prices climb
RE
03/20TOSHIHIRO SUZUKI : Japan's Suzuki to invest $1.4 billion for EVs at India factory
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 874 B 11 511 M 11 511 M
Net income 2022 36 339 M 479 M 479 M
Net cash 2022 425 B 5 598 M 5 598 M
P/E ratio 2022 62,7x
Yield 2022 0,67%
Capitalization 2 284 B 30 098 M 30 098 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 16 025
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
Duration : Period :
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 7 561,30
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichi Ayukawa Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Ajay Seth Chief Financial Officer
Ravindra Chandra Bhargava Non-Executive Chairman
Rajesh Uppal Chief HR & Information Technology Officer
C. V. Raman Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD1.82%30 098
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-15.83%97 180
STELLANTIS N.V.-11.30%51 506
FERRARI N.V.-15.74%39 976
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-17.60%30 981
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-21.86%23 065