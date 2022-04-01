Maruti Suzuki India : sales in March 2022 and FY 2021-22

Press Release

Maruti Suzuki sales in March 2022 and FY 2021-22

New Delhi, April 1, 2022: Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 170,395 units in March 2022. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 137,658 units, sales to other OEM of 6,241 units and its highest ever monthly exports of 26,496 units.

For the full financial year 2021-22, the Company posted a total sales of 1,652,653 units with a growth of 13.4% over FY 2020-21. Total sales includes domestic sales of 1,365,370 units, sales to other OEM of 48,907 units and highest ever exports of 238,376 units.

The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles in FY 2021-22. The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact. As the supply situation of electronic components continues to be unpredictable, it might have some impact on the production volume in FY 2022-23 as well.

The sales figures for March 2022 and FY 2021-22 are given below:

Category: Sub-segment Models March April-March 2022 2021 2021-22 2020-21 A: Mini Alto, S-Presso 15,491 24,653 211,762 226,159 A: Compact Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, WagonR 82,314 82,201 704,881 719,647 Mini + Compact Segment 97,805 106,854 916,643 945,806 A: Mid-Size Ciaz 1,834 1,628 15,869 13,852 Total A: Passenger Cars 99,639 108,482 932,512 959,658 B: Utility Vehicles Ertiga, Gypsy, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, XL6 25,001 26,174 290,701 229,101 C: Vans Eeco 9,221 11,547 108,345 105,081 Total Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales (PV) 133,861 146,203 1,331,558 1,293,840 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) Super Carry 3,797 3,315 33,812 29,556 Total Domestic Sales including LCV (PV+LCV) 137,658 149,518 1,365,370 1,323,396 Sales to other OEM 6,241 5,899 48,907 38,326 Total Domestic Sales (PV+LCV+OEM) 143,899 155,417 1,414,277 1,361,722 Total Export Sales 26,496 11,597 238,376 96,139 Total Sales (Total Domestic + Export) 170,395 167,014 1,652,653 1,457,861

A comparison of absolute sales volume figures with respect to past years is as follows:

Category 2015-16 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 Total Domestic Sales (PV+LCV) 1,305,351 1,444,541 1,653,500 1,753,700 1,436,124 1,323,396 1,365,370 Sales to other OEM - - - - 25,002 38,326 48,907 Total Export Sales 123,897 124,062 126,074 108,749 102,171 96,139 238,376 Total Sales (Total Domestic + Export) 1,429,248 1,568,603 1,779,574 1,862,449 1,563,297 1,457,861 1,652,653

