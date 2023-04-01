Maruti Suzuki India : sales in March 2023 and FY 2022-23
Maruti Suzuki sales in March 2023 and FY 2022-23
New Delhi, April 1, 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 170,071 units in March 2023. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 136,787 units, sales to other OEM of 3,165 units and its highest ever monthly exports of 30,119 units.
For the full financial year 2022-23, the Company posted its highest ever total sales of 1,966,164 units. Total sales include domestic sales of 1,644,876 units with a growth of 20.5% over FY 2021-22, sales to other OEM of 61,955 units and highest ever exports of 259,333 units.
The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles in FY 2022-23. The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact.
The sales figures for March 2023 and FY2022-23 are given below:
March
April-March
Category: Sub-segment
Models
2023
2022
FY 2022-23
FY 2021-22
A: Mini
Alto, S-Presso
11,582
15,491
232,911
211,762
A: Compact
Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis,
71,832
82,314
863,029
704,881
Swift, Tour S, WagonR
Mini + Compact Segment
83,414
97,805
1,095,940
916,643
A: Mid-Size
Ciaz
300
1,834
13,610
15,869
Total A: Passenger Cars
83,714
99,639
1,109,550
932,512
B: Utility Vehicles
Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross,
37,054
25,001
366,129
290,701
XL6, Grand Vitara
C: Vans
Eeco
11,995
9,221
131,191
108,345
Total Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales (PV)
132,763
133,861
1,606,870
1,331,558
Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)
Super Carry
4,024
3,797
38,006
33,812
Total Domestic Sales including LCV (PV+LCV)
136,787
137,658
1,644,876
1,365,370
Sales to other OEM
3,165
6,241
61,955
48,907
Total Domestic Sales (PV+LCV+OEM)
139,952
143,899
1,706,831
1,414,277
Total Export Sales
30,119
26,496
259,333
238,376
Total Sales (Total Domestic + Export)
170,071
170,395
1,966,164
1,652,653
