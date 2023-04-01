Maruti Suzuki India : sales in March 2023 and FY 2022-23

Press Release

Maruti Suzuki sales in March 2023 and FY 2022-23

New Delhi, April 1, 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 170,071 units in March 2023. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 136,787 units, sales to other OEM of 3,165 units and its highest ever monthly exports of 30,119 units.

For the full financial year 2022-23, the Company posted its highest ever total sales of 1,966,164 units. Total sales include domestic sales of 1,644,876 units with a growth of 20.5% over FY 2021-22, sales to other OEM of 61,955 units and highest ever exports of 259,333 units.

The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles in FY 2022-23. The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact.

The sales figures for March 2023 and FY 2022-23 are given below:

March April-March Category: Sub-segment Models 2023 2022 FY 2022-23 FY 2021-22 A: Mini Alto, S-Presso 11,582 15,491 232,911 211,762 A: Compact Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, 71,832 82,314 863,029 704,881 Swift, Tour S, WagonR Mini + Compact Segment 83,414 97,805 1,095,940 916,643 A: Mid-Size Ciaz 300 1,834 13,610 15,869 Total A: Passenger Cars 83,714 99,639 1,109,550 932,512 B: Utility Vehicles Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross, 37,054 25,001 366,129 290,701 XL6, Grand Vitara C: Vans Eeco 11,995 9,221 131,191 108,345 Total Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales (PV) 132,763 133,861 1,606,870 1,331,558 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) Super Carry 4,024 3,797 38,006 33,812 Total Domestic Sales including LCV (PV+LCV) 136,787 137,658 1,644,876 1,365,370 Sales to other OEM 3,165 6,241 61,955 48,907 Total Domestic Sales (PV+LCV+OEM) 139,952 143,899 1,706,831 1,414,277 Total Export Sales 30,119 26,496 259,333 238,376 Total Sales (Total Domestic + Export) 170,071 170,395 1,966,164 1,652,653

