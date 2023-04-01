Advanced search
    MARUTI   INE585B01010

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD

(MARUTI)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:29:00 2023-03-31 am EDT
8292.15 INR   -0.04%
05:49aMaruti Suzuki India : sales in March 2023 and FY 2022-23
PU
03/30Maruti Suzuki India Crosses Milestone of Exporting 2.5 Million Vehicles
MT
03/29Maruti Suzuki India : strengthens global presence, achieves 2.5 million cumulative exports
PU
Summary 
Summary

Maruti Suzuki India : sales in March 2023 and FY 2022-23

04/01/2023 | 05:49am EDT
Press Release

Maruti Suzuki sales in March 2023 and FY 2022-23

New Delhi, April 1, 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 170,071 units in March 2023. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 136,787 units, sales to other OEM of 3,165 units and its highest ever monthly exports of 30,119 units.

For the full financial year 2022-23, the Company posted its highest ever total sales of 1,966,164 units. Total sales include domestic sales of 1,644,876 units with a growth of 20.5% over FY 2021-22, sales to other OEM of 61,955 units and highest ever exports of 259,333 units.

The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles in FY 2022-23. The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact.

The sales figures for March 2023 and FY 2022-23 are given below:

March

April-March

Category: Sub-segment

Models

2023

2022

FY 2022-23

FY 2021-22

A: Mini

Alto, S-Presso

11,582

15,491

232,911

211,762

A: Compact

Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis,

71,832

82,314

863,029

704,881

Swift, Tour S, WagonR

Mini + Compact Segment

83,414

97,805

1,095,940

916,643

A: Mid-Size

Ciaz

300

1,834

13,610

15,869

Total A: Passenger Cars

83,714

99,639

1,109,550

932,512

B: Utility Vehicles

Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross,

37,054

25,001

366,129

290,701

XL6, Grand Vitara

C: Vans

Eeco

11,995

9,221

131,191

108,345

Total Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales (PV)

132,763

133,861

1,606,870

1,331,558

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Super Carry

4,024

3,797

38,006

33,812

Total Domestic Sales including LCV (PV+LCV)

136,787

137,658

1,644,876

1,365,370

Sales to other OEM

3,165

6,241

61,955

48,907

Total Domestic Sales (PV+LCV+OEM)

139,952

143,899

1,706,831

1,414,277

Total Export Sales

30,119

26,496

259,333

238,376

Total Sales (Total Domestic + Export)

170,071

170,395

1,966,164

1,652,653

Issued by:

Corporate Communication

Maruti Suzuki India Limited 1, Nelson Mandela Road

Vasant Kunj, New Delhi Ph: 91-11-4678 1000

Email: corp.comm@maruti.co.in |Twitter: @Maruti_Corp

Website: www.marutisuzuki.com

Disclaimer

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2023 09:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
