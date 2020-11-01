Maruti Suzuki India : sales in October 2020

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited posted total sales of 182,448 units in October 2020. This is a growth of 18.9% over the same period of previous year.

Total sales include domestic sales of 166,825 units and 6,037 units for other OEMs. In addition, the Company exported 9,586 units in October 2020.

The Company remains committed to the health, safety and well-being of all members across the value chain. All manufacturing, sales and service operations continue to take place fully consistent with all safety requirements for employees and customers.

The sales figures for October 2020 are given below:

