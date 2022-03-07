Maruti Suzuki India : wins global award

07 Mar 2022

New Delhi: Consistently setting benchmarks of excellence, Maruti Suzuki India Limited received the Gold recognition at the prestigious LACP 2020/21 Vision Awards for its Annual Integrated Report. The 2020/21 Vision Awards Annual Report Competition is organized by the League of American Communications Professionals LLC (LACP), USA. The competition receives applications from about 1,000 global companies, across 24 countries spread evenly over Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific regions. 63 of top Fortune 100 and 9 out of the top 10 Fortune 500 firms have participated in LACP competitions.

The LACP global awards in particular recognize outstanding focus on shareholders, their interests and their need to understand the strategic and tactical decisions their companies are making. The Maruti Suzuki Annual Integrated Report achieved 100% in 6 out of 8 parameters, which were Letter to Shareholders, Message Clarity, Report Narrative, Report Financials, First Impression and Report Cover. This places Maruti Suzuki at the #1 slot among all automobile companies of the world.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "We take this global recognition from LACP with gratitude and humility. Leading the automakers in the global list of Top 100 Annual Reports, alongside renowned companies across business domains and countries, is a matter of pride for the Indian business fraternity. We believe that open and

transparent communication with stakeholders is the foundation of the trust we have been able to build over the years." On the recognition, Mr. Rahul Bharti, Chief Investor Relations Officer, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, "There has been a significant increase in investor curiosity in the field of ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) in the past few years. An Integrated Report shows an integrated approach between sustainable goals and business strategy. We think it is the greatness and the intrinsic sustainable culture of Maruti Suzuki that has won the award. The leadership at Maruti Suzuki has always emphasized on "Correct over Convenient" and "Long term sustainability over short term gains". Through the Annual Integrated Report, we have just tried to communicate this culture with honesty and objectivity."

League of American Communications Professionals LLC (LACP) was established in 2001 to create a forum that facilitates discussion of best-in-class communication practices while also recognizing those who demonstrate exemplary work.

The Annual Integrated Report 2020-21 can be downloaded from the following link:

https://marutistoragenew.blob.core.windows.net/msilintiwebpdf/MSIL_Annual_Integrated_Report_2020-21_HR.pdf

