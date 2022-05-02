Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MARUTI   INE585B01010

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD

(MARUTI)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05/02 01:09:19 am EDT
7685.15 INR   -0.42%
12:50aMaruti Suzuki India's April Production Declines
MT
12:27aMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
12:27aMARUTI SUZUKI PRODUCTION VOLUME : April 2022
PU
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Maruti Suzuki Production Volume: April 2022

05/02/2022 | 12:27am EDT
Maruti Suzuki Production Volume: April 2022
01 May 2022

The production volume for April 2022 is given below:


The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month.

Note: The above production data also includes production from Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited and vehicles manufactured for sale to other OEM

Disclaimer

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. published this content on 01 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 04:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 877 B 11 459 M 11 459 M
Net income 2022 35 987 M 470 M 470 M
Net cash 2022 425 B 5 561 M 5 561 M
P/E ratio 2022 65,6x
Yield 2022 0,65%
Capitalization 2 331 B 30 477 M 30 477 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 16 025
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 7 717,80
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hisashi Takeuchi Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Ajay Seth Chief Financial Officer
Ravindra Chandra Bhargava Non-Executive Chairman
Rajesh Uppal Chief HR & Information Technology Officer
C. V. Raman Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD3.92%30 477
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-11.55%99 666
STELLANTIS N.V.-22.20%42 863
FERRARI N.V.-18.96%38 420
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-22.69%27 886
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-11.96%16 315