Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MARUTI   INE585B01010

MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD

(MARUTI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Maruti Suzuki shares fall 3% as margins disappoint on rising costs

07/29/2021 | 12:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares fell nearly 3% on Thursday, a day after India's top carmaker missed estimates for quarterly profit margins as rising raw material costs eclipsed a robust revival in demand for its vehicles.

Maruti and its global peers have come under pressure as prices of commodities, from steel to copper, have risen. Maruti has tried to preserve its margins by passing on the costs to its customers, raising vehicle prices thrice this year.

Still, its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization margin, a key measure of profitability, of 4.6% for the first quarter came in below analysts' estimates of 5.7%, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

"Commodity prices have increased from the last quarter and remain elevated even in the second quarter, which will keep (Maruti's) margins under pressure," brokerage Systematix said in a note.

"We see limited scope for margin improvement over the next 12 months and expect the new product cycle to kick in only from financial year 2023."

However, with people preferring personal transportation during the pandemic, the New Delhi-based company's quarterly unit sales rose nearly five-fold to 353,614 vehicles.

That helped it post a profit of 4.41 billion rupees ($59.28 million) for the three months to June 30, compared with a loss of 2.49 billion rupees a year earlier, when a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown brought economic activity to a virtual standstill.

Total revenue from operations rose four-fold to 177.71 billion rupees.

While all parameters were substantially better this quarter, a comparison is not meaningful because last year had a much higher degree of disruption due to the pandemic, Maruti said https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/7d733917-9c05-4abb-9974-fcce881bc607.pdf.

Sequentially, its sales were 28.2% lower as the second wave of COVID-19 infections hampered business in the June quarter.

Maruti's shares, which have fallen nearly 9% so far this year, saw their biggest intra-day percentage drop since April 19 on Thursday.

($1 = 74.3900 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa, Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru and Aditi Shah in New Delhi; editing by Aditya Soni and Vinay Dwivedi)

By Chandini Monnappa and Aditi Shah


© Reuters 2021
All news about MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
07/28MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : Board Meeting and Financial Results Quarter 1 (April-June)..
AQ
07/28Indian Benchmarks Close Lower Midweek; Bharti Airtel Jumps 5%
MT
07/28MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : Swings to Profit in Fiscal Q1
MT
07/28Maruti Suzuki India Swings to First-Quarter Net Profit
DJ
07/28Indian shares fall as banks and pharma drag; IMF cuts growth forecast
RE
07/27MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : NEXA Retail Network Sells Over 1.4 Million Cars Since Laun..
MT
07/21MARUTI SUZUKI WINNING HEARTS : Celebrates 50 Lakh Sales in Rural Markets
AQ
07/21Maruti Suzuki and Bank of Maharashtra join hands to support Dealer Inventory ..
AQ
07/21MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : Podar Learn School in Sitapur, Gujarat, commences academic..
AQ
07/19MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : Partners With Bank of Maharashtra for Dealer Financing
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 697 B 9 376 M 9 376 M
Net income 2021 47 561 M 640 M 640 M
Net cash 2021 388 B 5 219 M 5 219 M
P/E ratio 2021 45,8x
Yield 2021 0,75%
Capitalization 2 164 B 29 044 M 29 133 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,55x
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 15 945
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
Duration : Period :
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Last Close Price 7 165,05 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenichi Ayukawa Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Ajay Seth CFO & Senior Executive Officer-Finance
Ravindra Chandra Bhargava Non-Executive Chairman
Rajesh Uppal Senior Executive Officer-Human Resources & IT
Sanjeev Grover Secretary, Vice President & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-6.33%29 044
BYD COMPANY LIMITED3.84%93 939
STELLANTIS N.V.7.01%58 127
FERRARI N.V.-7.53%38 971
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-22.09%35 253
EXOR N.V.1.51%18 374