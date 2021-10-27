【Financial Results】 Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

October 27, 2021 Company name: MARUWA CO., LTD. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo, Nagoya Stock code: 5344 URL https://www.maruwa-g.com/ Representative: President and Representative Director Sei Kanbe Inquiries: Planning Office Manager Yukiko Morishita TEL 0561-51-0841 Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: November 12, 2021 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: December 3, 2021 Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: Yes (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) 1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021) (1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Six months ended September 30, 2021 24,722 26.6 7,926 69.2 8,118 74.8 5,567 76.5 Six months ended September 30, 2020 19,533 (4.0) 4,685 12.9 4,644 11.2 3,154 10.0 Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Six months ended September 30, 2021 451.30 - Six months ended September 30, 2020 255.80 - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of September 30, 2021 84,629 71,537 84.5 As of March 31, 2021 78,059 66,344 85.0 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2021 - 28.00 - 36.00 64.00 Year ending March 31, 2022 - 34.00 Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast) - 36.00 70.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 50,200 21.1 15,900 55.1 15,900 53.9 10,500 51.4 851.06

1