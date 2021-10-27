Log in
【Financial Results】 Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

10/27/2021
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

October 27, 2021

Company name:

MARUWA CO., LTD.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo, Nagoya

Stock code:

5344

URL

https://www.maruwa-g.com/

Representative:

President and Representative Director

Sei Kanbe

Inquiries:

Planning Office Manager

Yukiko Morishita

TEL

0561-51-0841

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

November 12, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

December 3, 2021

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

Yes

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Six months ended September 30, 2021

24,722

26.6

7,926

69.2

8,118

74.8

5,567

76.5

Six months ended September 30, 2020

19,533

(4.0)

4,685

12.9

4,644

11.2

3,154

10.0

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Six months ended September 30, 2021

451.30

-

Six months ended September 30, 2020

255.80

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of September 30, 2021

84,629

71,537

84.5

As of March 31, 2021

78,059

66,344

85.0

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2021

-

28.00

-

36.00

64.00

Year ending March 31, 2022

-

34.00

Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast)

-

36.00

70.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

50,200

21.1

15,900

55.1

15,900

53.9

10,500

51.4

851.06

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended September 30, 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

No

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

Yes

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of September 30, 2021

12,372,000

shares

As of March 31, 2021

12,372,000

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of September 30, 2021

34,270

shares

As of March 31, 2021

36,327

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Six months ended September 30, 2021

12,337,130

shares

Six months ended September 30, 2020

12,332,859

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2021

As of September 30, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

34,088

37,699

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

9,834

11,955

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

1,267

1,252

Merchandise and finished goods

1,641

1,699

Work in process

2,277

2,512

Raw materials and supplies

2,463

3,181

Other

2,148

1,303

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(8)

(8)

Total current assets

53,714

59,596

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

17,012

17,478

Accumulated depreciation

(6,967)

(7,265)

Buildings and structures, net

10,044

10,212

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

22,354

23,718

Accumulated depreciation

(17,149)

(18,134)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

5,204

5,583

Land

4,544

4,546

Construction in progress

1,889

1,741

Other

3,887

4,067

Accumulated depreciation

(3,238)

(3,394)

Other, net

648

673

Total property, plant and equipment

22,332

22,757

Intangible assets

Other

260

275

Total intangible assets

260

275

Investments and other assets

1,752

2,000

Total non-current assets

24,345

25,033

Total assets

78,059

84,629

3

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2021

As of September 30, 2021

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

2,404

3,282

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

1,931

1,747

Short-term borrowings

100

100

Current portion of long-term borrowings

266

266

Income taxes payable

1,986

2,557

Provision for bonuses

699

782

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)

49

5

Other

2,172

2,388

Total current liabilities

9,612

11,130

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

1,599

1,466

Deferred tax liabilities

160

158

Other

342

336

Total non-current liabilities

2,103

1,961

Total liabilities

11,715

13,091

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

8,646

8,646

Capital surplus

12,005

12,017

Retained earnings

46,796

51,911

Treasury shares

(217)

(205)

Total shareholders' equity

67,231

72,370

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

119

139

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(1,006)

(972)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(886)

(832)

Total net assets

66,344

71,537

Total liabilities and net assets

78,059

84,629

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

Net sales

19,533

24,722

Cost of sales

10,942

12,331

Gross profit

8,590

12,391

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,905

4,464

Operating profit

4,685

7,926

Non-operating income

Interest income

26

31

Rental income

44

49

Foreign exchange gains

-

112

Other

33

37

Total non-operating income

105

231

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

1

4

Foreign exchange losses

101

-

Rent expenses on real estate for investments

22

22

Other

21

12

Total non-operating expenses

147

39

Ordinary profit

4,644

8,118

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

1

0

Gain on liquidation of subsidiaries

11

-

Subsidy income

-

89

Total extraordinary income

13

90

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sale and retirement of non-current assets

20

3

Loss on tax purpose reduction entry of non-current assets

-

75

Loss related to infectious disease

67

41

Total extraordinary losses

88

119

Profit before income taxes

4,568

8,088

Income taxes - current

1,269

2,576

Income taxes - deferred

144

(55)

Total income taxes

1,414

2,520

Profit

3,154

5,567

Profit attributable to owners of parent

3,154

5,567

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Maruwa Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 03:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
