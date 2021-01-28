Maruwa : 【Financial Results】 Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020

Log in
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

January 28, 2021

Company name:

MARUWA CO., LTD.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo, Nagoya

Stock code:

5344

URL

https://www.maruwa-g.com/

Representative:

President and Representative Director

Sei Kanbe

Inquiries:

Executive Officer

Tamaki Nozoki

TEL 0561-51-0839

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

February 10, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

No

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Nine months ended December 31, 2020

30,569

(0.8)

7,573

13.1

7,413

9.2

5,078

24.3

Nine months ended December 31, 2019

30,810

2.2

6,699

(3.7)

6,789

(7.2)

4,087

(15.5)

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Nine months ended December 31, 2020

411.78

-

Nine months ended December 31, 2019

331.36

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of December 31, 2020

75,751

64,157

84.7

As of March 31, 2020

70,681

59,453

84.1

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2020

-

26.00

-

26.00

52.00

Year ending March 31, 2021

-

28.00

-

Year ending March 31, 2021 (Forecast)

36.00

64.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

41,000

(0.6)

10,000

7.0

9,800

2.9

6,600

12.0

535.10

1

4. Notes

(1)

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended December 31, 2020

No

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):

(2)

Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

(3)

Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4)

Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of December 31, 2020

12,372,000 shares

As of March 31, 2020

12,372,000 shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of December 31, 2020

36,236 shares

As of March 31, 2020

40,163 shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Nine months ended December 31, 2020

12,333,434 shares

Nine months ended December 31, 2019

12,333,911 shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of December 31, 2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

29,334,349

32,786,636

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

9,542,199

9,254,324

Electronically recorded monetary claims -

1,295,434

1,324,172

operating

Merchandise and finished goods

2,061,801

1,854,816

Work in process

2,393,622

2,338,258

Raw materials and supplies

2,756,758

2,330,629

Other

1,757,311

2,000,141

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(8,180)

(8,079)

Total current assets

49,133,297

51,880,899

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

12,650,214

15,280,402

Accumulated depreciation

(6,505,584)

(6,825,182)

Buildings and structures, net

6,144,629

8,455,219

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

20,998,043

21,970,902

Accumulated depreciation

(16,567,320)

(16,559,703)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

4,430,722

5,411,199

Land

4,421,234

4,530,840

Construction in progress

3,445,592

2,821,569

Other

3,499,670

3,695,478

Accumulated depreciation

(2,898,143)

(3,103,741)

Other, net

601,527

591,736

Total property, plant and equipment

19,043,706

21,810,565

Intangible assets

Goodwill

195,975

-

Other

254,672

243,965

Total intangible assets

450,648

243,965

Investments and other assets

2,053,978

1,816,293

Total non-current assets

21,548,333

23,870,824

Total assets

70,681,631

75,751,723

3

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of December 31, 2020

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

1,898,714

2,199,668

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

1,619,355

1,720,020

Short-term borrowings

900,000

900,000

Current portion of long-term borrowings

-

266,688

Income taxes payable

827,864

1,211,066

Provision for bonuses

608,949

387,332

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other

63,000

24,750

officers)

Other

3,382,929

2,702,853

Total current liabilities

9,300,813

9,412,380

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

1,200,000

1,666,640

Deferred tax liabilities

351,419

172,421

Other

375,829

342,791

Total non-current liabilities

1,927,248

2,181,852

Total liabilities

11,228,062

11,594,232

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

8,646,720

8,646,720

Capital surplus

11,992,492

12,005,832

Retained earnings

40,526,723

44,939,510

Treasury shares

(239,524)

(216,635)

Total shareholders' equity

60,926,411

65,375,427

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

70,521

123,816

securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(1,543,364)

(1,341,753)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(1,472,842)

(1,217,936)

Total net assets

59,453,569

64,157,490

Total liabilities and net assets

70,681,631

75,751,723

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Maruwa Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 10:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
