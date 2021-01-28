Maruwa : 【Financial Results】 Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

January 28, 2021 Company name: MARUWA CO., LTD. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo, Nagoya Stock code: 5344 URL https://www.maruwa-g.com/ Representative: President and Representative Director Sei Kanbe Inquiries: Executive Officer Tamaki Nozoki TEL 0561-51-0839 Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: February 10, 2021 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: No Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) 1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) (1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Nine months ended December 31, 2020 30,569 (0.8) 7,573 13.1 7,413 9.2 5,078 24.3 Nine months ended December 31, 2019 30,810 2.2 6,699 (3.7) 6,789 (7.2) 4,087 (15.5) Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Nine months ended December 31, 2020 411.78 - Nine months ended December 31, 2019 331.36 - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of December 31, 2020 75,751 64,157 84.7 As of March 31, 2020 70,681 59,453 84.1

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2020 - 26.00 - 26.00 52.00 Year ending March 31, 2021 - 28.00 - Year ending March 31, 2021 (Forecast) 36.00 64.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 41,000 (0.6) 10,000 7.0 9,800 2.9 6,600 12.0 535.10

