Maruwa : 【Financial Results】 Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
January 28, 2021
Company name:
MARUWA CO., LTD.
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo, Nagoya
Stock code:
5344
URL
https://www.maruwa-g.com/
Representative:
President and Representative Director
Sei Kanbe
Inquiries:
Executive Officer
Tamaki Nozoki
TEL 0561-51-0839
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
February 10, 2021
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
No
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Nine months ended December 31, 2020
30,569
(0.8)
7,573
13.1
7,413
9.2
5,078
24.3
Nine months ended December 31, 2019
30,810
2.2
6,699
(3.7)
6,789
(7.2)
4,087
(15.5)
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Nine months ended December 31, 2020
411.78
-
Nine months ended December 31, 2019
331.36
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of December 31, 2020
75,751
64,157
84.7
As of March 31, 2020
70,681
59,453
84.1
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2020
-
26.00
-
26.00
52.00
Year ending March 31, 2021
-
28.00
-
Year ending March 31, 2021 (Forecast)
36.00
64.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
41,000
(0.6)
10,000
7.0
9,800
2.9
6,600
12.0
535.10
1
4. Notes
(1)
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended December 31, 2020
No
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
(2)
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
(3)
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4)
Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of December 31, 2020
12,372,000 shares
As of March 31, 2020
12,372,000 shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of December 31, 2020
36,236 shares
As of March 31, 2020
40,163 shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Nine months ended December 31, 2020
12,333,434 shares
Nine months ended December 31, 2019
12,333,911 shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of December 31, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
29,334,349
32,786,636
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
9,542,199
9,254,324
Electronically recorded monetary claims -
1,295,434
1,324,172
operating
Merchandise and finished goods
2,061,801
1,854,816
Work in process
2,393,622
2,338,258
Raw materials and supplies
2,756,758
2,330,629
Other
1,757,311
2,000,141
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(8,180)
(8,079)
Total current assets
49,133,297
51,880,899
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
12,650,214
15,280,402
Accumulated depreciation
(6,505,584)
(6,825,182)
Buildings and structures, net
6,144,629
8,455,219
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
20,998,043
21,970,902
Accumulated depreciation
(16,567,320)
(16,559,703)
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
4,430,722
5,411,199
Land
4,421,234
4,530,840
Construction in progress
3,445,592
2,821,569
Other
3,499,670
3,695,478
Accumulated depreciation
(2,898,143)
(3,103,741)
Other, net
601,527
591,736
Total property, plant and equipment
19,043,706
21,810,565
Intangible assets
Goodwill
195,975
-
Other
254,672
243,965
Total intangible assets
450,648
243,965
Investments and other assets
2,053,978
1,816,293
Total non-current assets
21,548,333
23,870,824
Total assets
70,681,631
75,751,723
3
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of December 31, 2020
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
1,898,714
2,199,668
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
1,619,355
1,720,020
Short-term borrowings
900,000
900,000
Current portion of long-term borrowings
-
266,688
Income taxes payable
827,864
1,211,066
Provision for bonuses
608,949
387,332
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other
63,000
24,750
officers)
Other
3,382,929
2,702,853
Total current liabilities
9,300,813
9,412,380
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
1,200,000
1,666,640
Deferred tax liabilities
351,419
172,421
Other
375,829
342,791
Total non-current liabilities
1,927,248
2,181,852
Total liabilities
11,228,062
11,594,232
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
8,646,720
8,646,720
Capital surplus
11,992,492
12,005,832
Retained earnings
40,526,723
44,939,510
Treasury shares
(239,524)
(216,635)
Total shareholders' equity
60,926,411
65,375,427
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
70,521
123,816
securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(1,543,364)
(1,341,753)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(1,472,842)
(1,217,936)
Total net assets
59,453,569
64,157,490
Total liabilities and net assets
70,681,631
75,751,723
4
Sales 2021
38 200 M
366 M
366 M
Net income 2021
5 950 M
57,0 M
57,0 M
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
24,3x
Yield 2021
0,48%
Capitalization
145 B
1 390 M
1 386 M
Capi. / Sales 2021
3,79x
Capi. / Sales 2022
3,45x
Nbr of Employees
1 580
Free-Float
68,2%
