Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Maruwa Unyu Kikan Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9090   JP3879170003

MARUWA UNYU KIKAN CO.,LTD.

(9090)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-16 am EDT
1375.00 JPY   -2.90%
02:13aMARUWA UNYU KIKAN : Notice Concerning Conclusion of Agreement with MatsukiyoCocokara & Co.
PU
06/06MARUWA UNYU KIKAN : Notice Concerning Formulation of Medium-Term Management Plan
PU
05/26Maruwa Unyu Kikan Co.,Ltd. Announces Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2022, Payable on June 28, 2022; Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter and Full year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maruwa Unyu Kikan : Notice Concerning Conclusion of Agreement with MatsukiyoCocokara & Co.

06/16/2022 | 02:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 20, 2022

To whom it may concern:

Company name:

MARUWA UNYU KIKAN CO.,

LTD.

Name of representative:

Masaru Wasami, President

(Stock code: 9090; TSE Prime

Market)

Inquiries:

Kazumi Kawada, Director and

Managing Executive Officer and

Chief General Manager of General

Affairs Division

(Telephone: +81-48-991-1000)

Notice Concerning Conclusion of Agreement with MatsukiyoCocokara & Co.

The Company hereby informs you that it has concluded an agreement regarding the plan to open a new logistics center with the aim of increasing the efficiency of logistics with MatsukiyoCocokara & Co.

  1. Purpose
    The Company carried out a proposal to integrate logistics to improve the efficiency of logistics for both companies as (former) Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co., Ltd., which is a major business partner of the Company, conducted management integration with (former) cocokara fine Inc. on October 1, 2021.
    This agreement was concluded with the aim of the Company providing contracted logistics services at the New Tokai Center and the New Kyushu Center (hereinafter, the "Centers") for the comprehensive logistics integration of MatsukiyoCocokara & Co., and as both parties have smoothly come to a consensus regarding planning and operation pertaining to the opening of the Centers and logistics services after opening, executing such matters.
    By succeeding with business pertaining to the Centers, it has been judged that the Company's business will expand, the partnership with MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. will be strengthened further, and the optimization of the said company's store operations through the improvement of logistics efficiency, the strengthening of merchandising functions and the contribution to the improvement of the effects of sales promotion measures will contribute to the prosperous coexistence and permanent development of both parties.
  2. Plan for opening the Centers

The Company and MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. have come to the following consensus concerning the opening of the Centers.

(1)

New Tokai Center (temporary name)

January 2024

(2)

New Kyushu Center (temporary name)

June 2024

3. Future outlook

The response pertaining to the conclusion of this agreement will be promptly disclosed if matters requiring disclosure arise in the future.

End

- 1 -

Disclaimer

Maruwa Unyu Kikan Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 06:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARUWA UNYU KIKAN CO.,LTD.
02:13aMARUWA UNYU KIKAN : Notice Concerning Conclusion of Agreement with MatsukiyoCocokara & Co.
PU
06/06MARUWA UNYU KIKAN : Notice Concerning Formulation of Medium-Term Management Plan
PU
05/26Maruwa Unyu Kikan Co.,Ltd. Announces Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2022, Payabl..
CI
05/26Maruwa Unyu Kikan Co.,Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Six Months E..
CI
03/22MARUWA UNYU KIKAN CO.,LTD. COMPLETED : 9325) for ¥4.2 billion.
CI
02/18MARUWA UNYU KIKAN CO.,LTD. MADE A TE : 9325) for ¥4.3 billion.
CI
02/07Maruwa Unyu Kikan Co.,Ltd. Provides Year-End Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Endi..
CI
02/07Maruwa Unyu Kikan Co.,Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending ..
CI
2021Maruwa Unyu Kikan Co.,Ltd. acquired Noumu.
CI
2021[Delayed] Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 130 B 968 M 968 M
Net income 2022 6 257 M 46,5 M 46,5 M
Net Debt 2022 7 374 M 54,8 M 54,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,5x
Yield 2022 1,34%
Capitalization 178 B 1 324 M 1 324 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 3 630
Free-Float 27,2%
Chart MARUWA UNYU KIKAN CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Maruwa Unyu Kikan Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARUWA UNYU KIKAN CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 416,00 JPY
Average target price 1 522,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masaru Wasami President & Representative Director
Hiroshi Tanaka Manager-Finance
Masanao Kuzuno Director & Senior General Manager-Administration
Gon Hirose Independent Outside Director
Masao Yamakawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARUWA UNYU KIKAN CO.,LTD.-0.55%1 324
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION-17.24%130 937
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY-10.58%75 158
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED-2.46%63 852
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION-25.16%53 103
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.-1.19%13 475