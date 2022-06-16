Maruwa Unyu Kikan : Notice Concerning Conclusion of Agreement with MatsukiyoCocokara & Co.

May 20, 2022 To whom it may concern: Company name: MARUWA UNYU KIKAN CO., LTD. Name of representative: Masaru Wasami, President (Stock code: 9090; TSE Prime Market) Inquiries: Kazumi Kawada, Director and Managing Executive Officer and Chief General Manager of General Affairs Division (Telephone: +81-48-991-1000)

Notice Concerning Conclusion of Agreement with MatsukiyoCocokara & Co.

The Company hereby informs you that it has concluded an agreement regarding the plan to open a new logistics center with the aim of increasing the efficiency of logistics with MatsukiyoCocokara & Co.

Purpose

The Company carried out a proposal to integrate logistics to improve the efficiency of logistics for both companies as (former) Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co., Ltd., which is a major business partner of the Company, conducted management integration with (former) cocokara fine Inc. on October 1, 2021.

This agreement was concluded with the aim of the Company providing contracted logistics services at the New Tokai Center and the New Kyushu Center (hereinafter, the "Centers") for the comprehensive logistics integration of MatsukiyoCocokara & Co., and as both parties have smoothly come to a consensus regarding planning and operation pertaining to the opening of the Centers and logistics services after opening, executing such matters.

By succeeding with business pertaining to the Centers, it has been judged that the Company's business will expand, the partnership with MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. will be strengthened further, and the optimization of the said company's store operations through the improvement of logistics efficiency, the strengthening of merchandising functions and the contribution to the improvement of the effects of sales promotion measures will contribute to the prosperous coexistence and permanent development of both parties. Plan for opening the Centers

The Company and MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. have come to the following consensus concerning the opening of the Centers.

(1) New Tokai Center (temporary name) January 2024 (2) New Kyushu Center (temporary name) June 2024

3. Future outlook

The response pertaining to the conclusion of this agreement will be promptly disclosed if matters requiring disclosure arise in the future.

