Official MARVEL BIOSCIENCES CORP. press release

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2024) - Marvel Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: MRVL) (OTCQB: MBCOF) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc. (collectively the "Company" or "Marvel"), is pleased to announce a collaboration with Professor Emmanuel Planel of Laval University to study the acute effect of MB-204 on Tau protein phosphorylation in mice. Abnormal tau phosphorylation is a hallmark of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease.

"We are very pleased to have the opportunity to collaborate with Dr. Planel, a world leader on Tau pathogenesis," commented Dr. Mark Williams, CSO of Marvel. "The A2a receptor, the target of MB-204, has repeatedly been shown to modulate Tau phosphorylation in multiple disease models. When Tau is hyperphosphorylated, it becomes more prone to clumping, similar to beta amyloid. We intend to test the effect of MB-204 on rapidly reducing Tau phosphorylation in mice using a simple technique pioneered by Dr. Planel."

"I am pleased to be working with Marvel on testing their A2a antagonist in our acute mouse model of Tau hyperphosphorylation," noted Dr. Planel. "The pathways affected by the A2a receptor seem to be a very reasonable approach to reducing Tau phosphorylation and we look forward to testing MB-204 in our model."

"With the approvals of beta amyloid targeted treatments such as lecanemab and aducanumab for Alzheimer's Disease, more attention is turning to Tau," said Rod Matheson, CEO of Marvel. "MB-204 has completed its pre-clinical 4-week GLP toxicology studies and cGMP manufacturing and is Phase 1 clinical trial ready. We will continue to update the market on our progress with our pre-clinical and clinical programs."

MB-204 is a novel fluorinated derivative of the U.S. FDA-approved adenosine A2a receptor antagonist, Istradefylline which has completed cGMP manufacturing and 4-week GLP toxicology studies.

About Marvel Biosciences Corp.

Marvel Biosciences Corp., and its wholly owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc., is a Calgary-based pre-clinical stage pharmaceutical development biotechnology company that utilizes a "drug redevelopment" approach to drug development. Historically, when a new class of drug is developed, it is optimized for a particular target, but typically only approved for a specific disease. Often, a new disease is identified which involves the same target, however, pending the remaining patent life, the originally approved drug may not have sufficient time left for it to be commercially viable to be developed for the new disease indication. Marvel develops new synthetic chemical derivatives of the original approved drug for the new disease indication. Patent protection is sought, as the new potential asset is developed by the Company. The Company believes the business model results in significantly less risk, cost and time to develop its assets compared to traditional biotechnology companies.

Marvel Biotechnology Inc. has currently developed several new chemical entities, using synthetic chemical derivatives of known, off-patent drugs, that inhibit the A2a adenosine receptor with application to neurological diseases (depression & anxiety, Alzheimer's, Autism and ADHD), and the non-neurological conditions of cancer and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Marvel is also exploring additional undisclosed targets to expand its asset pipeline.

Contact Information

Marvel Biosciences Corp.

J. Roderick (Rod) Matheson, Chief Executive Officer or

Dr. Mark Williams, President and Chief Science Officer

Tel: 403 770 2469

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

All information contained in this news release with respect to the Company and its subsidiary, (collectively, the "Parties") were supplied by Marvel, respectively, for inclusion herein and each parties' directors and officers have relied on each other for any information concerning such Party.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of the Company and include other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company under securities regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/193528