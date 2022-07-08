Marvel Discovery : Interim Financial Report

For the six months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021
Expressed in Canadian Dollars
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF THE
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of the Company for the six months ended February 28, 2022 have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management, and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.
MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP.
Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position As at February 28, 2022 and August 31, 2021 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
February 28,
August 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current
Cash
$
186,756
$
100,618
Amount receivable
29,401
78,354
Due from related parties (Note 8)
50,490
490
Prepaid expenses and deposits (Note 8)
68,385
75,325
335,033
254,787
Investment in associates (Note 10)
581,578
581,578
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5)
1,717,772
1,193,649
$
2,634,382
$
2,030,014
LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Notes 6 and 8)
$
485,190
$
649,102
Flow-through premium (Note 7)
57,601
-
542,791
649,102
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital (Note 7)
15,253,911
14,423,772
Share subscription receivable (Notes 7 and 8)
(254,150)
(193,750)
Reserves (Note 7)
1,805,124
1,514,309
Deficit
(14,713,294)
(14,363,419)
2,091,591
1,380,912
$
2,634,382
$
2,030,014
Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)
Subsequent events (Note 11)
Approved and authorized for issuance on behalf of the Board of Directors on April 29, 2022:
/s/ Karim Rayani
/s/ Geoff Balderson
Karim Rayani
Geoff Balderson
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements
MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP.
Condensed Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss For the three and six months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
February 28,
February 28,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Administrative expenses
Bank and interest charges
$
463
$
272
$
765
$
1,188
Bad debt
101,734
-
101,734
-
Consulting fees (Note 8)
16,154
30,000
23,654
57,000
Filing and transfer agent fees
19,836
13,857
31,675
22,283
Loan interest
-
8,216
-
16,078
Management fees (Note 8)
24,000
24,000
48,000
48,000
Office and miscellaneous
-
855
-
2,202
Property investigation cost
12,000
-
12,000
-
Professional fees (Note 8)
25,802
5,427
42,095
28,294
Rent (Note 8)
15,000
-
15,000
-
Salaries and benefits
-
-
-
3,642
Share-based payment (Notes 8)
18,540
38,163
18,540
125,196
Shareholder communications
49,477
-
82,207
-
Travel and promotion
-
25,752
-
49,768
Total expenses
283,006
146,542
375,670
353,651
Loss before other item
(283,006)
(146,542)
(375,670)
(353,651)
Other items
Other income
23,180
-
23,180
-
Gain (loss) on settlement of debt
(3,266)
-
2,615
-
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the
period
$
(263,092)
$
(146,542)
$
(349,875)
$
(353,651)
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.01)
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding
88,095,052
65,130,883
83,903,933
64,594,232
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements
MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP.
Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity For the six months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
Share
Total
Number of
subscription
Option
Warrant
Shareholders'
shares
Capital stock
received/
reserves
reserves
Deficit
Equity
receivable
Balance, August 31, 2020
63,337,105
$
13,184,763
$
(42,350)
$
1,062,769
$
88,918
$
(11,835,952)
$
2,458,148
Share subscription received
-
-
37,500
-
-
-
37,500
Shares issued pursuant to options
75,000
8,922
-
(4,422)
-
-
4,500
exercised
Shares issued pursuant to warrants
1,680,000
84,000
-
-
-
-
84,000
exercised
Shares issued for property acquisition
100,000
8,500
-
-
-
-
8,500
Warrants issued to acquire exploration
-
-
-
-
18,670
-
18,670
and evaluation assets
Units issued for property acquisition
850,000
70,500
-
-
30,374
-
100,874
Share issue cost
-
(9,050)
-
-
-
-
(9,050)
Share-based payment
-
-
-
125,196
-
-
125,196
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(353,651)
(353,651)
Balance, February 28, 2021
66,042,105
$
13,347,635
$
(4,850)
$
1,183,543
$
137,962
$
(12,189,603)
$
2,474,687
Balance, August 31, 2021
79,057,772
$
14,423,772
$
(193,750)
$
1,361,347
$
152,962
$
(14,363,419)
$
1,380,912
Shares issued pursuant to options
exercised
100,000
14,140
-
(4,140)
-
-
10,000
Shares issued for property acquisition
1,000,000
130,000
-
-
-
-
130,000
Private placement
8,047,168
764,790
(10,400)
-
241,415
-
995,805
Share issue cost
-
(49,610)
-
-
-
-
(49,610)
Flow-through premium
-
(80,781)
-
-
-
-
(80,781)
Shares issued pursuant to warrants
exercised
1,032,000
51,600
(50,000)
-
-
-
1,600
Warrants issued to acquire exploration
and evaluation assets
-
-
-
-
35,000
-
35,000
Share-based payment
-
-
-
18,540
-
-
18,540
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(349,875)
(349,875)
Balance, February 28, 2022
89,236,940
$
15,253,911
$
(254,150)
$
1,375,747
$
429,377
$
(14,713,294)
$
2,091,591
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements
