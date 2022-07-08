Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Marvel Discovery Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MARV   CA57383V1085

MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP.

(MARV)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:50 2022-07-08 pm EDT
0.0900 CAD   -5.26%
03:24pMARVEL DISCOVERY : Management Discussion and Analysis
PU
03:24pMARVEL DISCOVERY : Interim Financial Report
PU
06/24Marvel Discovery Defines Drill Targets at DD Zone, Walker and KLR Uranium Project Adjacent to Cameco, Athabasca Basin
AQ
Marvel Discovery : Interim Financial Report

07/08/2022 | 03:24pm EDT
Condensed Interim Financial Statements

For the six months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF THE

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of the Company for the six months ended February 28, 2022 have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management, and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP.

Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position As at February 28, 2022 and August 31, 2021 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

February 28,

August 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current

Cash

$

186,756

$

100,618

Amount receivable

29,401

78,354

Due from related parties (Note 8)

50,490

490

Prepaid expenses and deposits (Note 8)

68,385

75,325

335,033

254,787

Investment in associates (Note 10)

581,578

581,578

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5)

1,717,772

1,193,649

$

2,634,382

$

2,030,014

LIABILITIES

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Notes 6 and 8)

$

485,190

$

649,102

Flow-through premium (Note 7)

57,601

-

542,791

649,102

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital (Note 7)

15,253,911

14,423,772

Share subscription receivable (Notes 7 and 8)

(254,150)

(193,750)

Reserves (Note 7)

1,805,124

1,514,309

Deficit

(14,713,294)

(14,363,419)

2,091,591

1,380,912

$

2,634,382

$

2,030,014

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

Subsequent events (Note 11)

Approved and authorized for issuance on behalf of the Board of Directors on April 29, 2022:

/s/ Karim Rayani

/s/ Geoff Balderson

Karim Rayani

Geoff Balderson

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements

3

MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP.

Condensed Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss For the three and six months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

February 28,

February 28,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Administrative expenses

Bank and interest charges

$

463

$

272

$

765

$

1,188

Bad debt

101,734

-

101,734

-

Consulting fees (Note 8)

16,154

30,000

23,654

57,000

Filing and transfer agent fees

19,836

13,857

31,675

22,283

Loan interest

-

8,216

-

16,078

Management fees (Note 8)

24,000

24,000

48,000

48,000

Office and miscellaneous

-

855

-

2,202

Property investigation cost

12,000

-

12,000

-

Professional fees (Note 8)

25,802

5,427

42,095

28,294

Rent (Note 8)

15,000

-

15,000

-

Salaries and benefits

-

-

-

3,642

Share-based payment (Notes 8)

18,540

38,163

18,540

125,196

Shareholder communications

49,477

-

82,207

-

Travel and promotion

-

25,752

-

49,768

Total expenses

283,006

146,542

375,670

353,651

Loss before other item

(283,006)

(146,542)

(375,670)

(353,651)

Other items

Other income

23,180

-

23,180

-

Gain (loss) on settlement of debt

(3,266)

-

2,615

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the

period

$

(263,092)

$

(146,542)

$

(349,875)

$

(353,651)

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.01)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding

88,095,052

65,130,883

83,903,933

64,594,232

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements

4

MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP.

Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity For the six months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

Share

Total

Number of

subscription

Option

Warrant

Shareholders'

shares

Capital stock

received/

reserves

reserves

Deficit

Equity

receivable

Balance, August 31, 2020

63,337,105

$

13,184,763

$

(42,350)

$

1,062,769

$

88,918

$

(11,835,952)

$

2,458,148

Share subscription received

-

-

37,500

-

-

-

37,500

Shares issued pursuant to options

75,000

8,922

-

(4,422)

-

-

4,500

exercised

Shares issued pursuant to warrants

1,680,000

84,000

-

-

-

-

84,000

exercised

Shares issued for property acquisition

100,000

8,500

-

-

-

-

8,500

Warrants issued to acquire exploration

-

-

-

-

18,670

-

18,670

and evaluation assets

Units issued for property acquisition

850,000

70,500

-

-

30,374

-

100,874

Share issue cost

-

(9,050)

-

-

-

-

(9,050)

Share-based payment

-

-

-

125,196

-

-

125,196

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(353,651)

(353,651)

Balance, February 28, 2021

66,042,105

$

13,347,635

$

(4,850)

$

1,183,543

$

137,962

$

(12,189,603)

$

2,474,687

Balance, August 31, 2021

79,057,772

$

14,423,772

$

(193,750)

$

1,361,347

$

152,962

$

(14,363,419)

$

1,380,912

Shares issued pursuant to options

exercised

100,000

14,140

-

(4,140)

-

-

10,000

Shares issued for property acquisition

1,000,000

130,000

-

-

-

-

130,000

Private placement

8,047,168

764,790

(10,400)

-

241,415

-

995,805

Share issue cost

-

(49,610)

-

-

-

-

(49,610)

Flow-through premium

-

(80,781)

-

-

-

-

(80,781)

Shares issued pursuant to warrants

exercised

1,032,000

51,600

(50,000)

-

-

-

1,600

Warrants issued to acquire exploration

and evaluation assets

-

-

-

-

35,000

-

35,000

Share-based payment

-

-

-

18,540

-

-

18,540

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(349,875)

(349,875)

Balance, February 28, 2022

89,236,940

$

15,253,911

$

(254,150)

$

1,375,747

$

429,377

$

(14,713,294)

$

2,091,591

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements

5

Disclaimer

Marvel Discovery Corp. published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 19:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
