Marvel Discovery : Interim Financial Report

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of the Company for the nine months ended May 31, 2022 have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management, and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.
MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP.
Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position As at May 31, 2022 and August 31, 2021 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
May 31,
August 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current
Cash
$
497,373
$
100,618
Amount receivable
37,301
78,354
Due from related parties (Note 8)
-
490
Prepaid expenses and deposits (Note 8)
167,286
75,325
701,960
254,787
Investment in associates (Note 10)
500,000
581,578
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5)
2,572,304
1,193,649
$
3,774,264
$
2,030,014
LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Notes 6 and 8)
$
496,585
$
649,102
Flow-through premium (Notes 7 and 11)
77,347
-
Due to related parties (Note 8)
132,858
-
706,790
649,102
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital (Note 7)
16,529,903
14,423,772
Share subscription receivable (Notes 7 and 8)
(190,050)
(193,750)
Reserves (Note 7)
1,661,287
1,514,309
Deficit
(14,933,666)
(14,363,419)
3,067,474
1,380,912
$
3,774,264
$
2,030,014
Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)
Subsequent events (Notes 7 and 12)
Approved and authorized for issuance on behalf of the Board of Directors.
/s/ Karim Rayani
/s/ Geoff Balderson
Karim Rayani
Geoff Balderson
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements
3
MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP.
Condensed Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss For the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
May 31,
May 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Administrative expenses
Bank and interest charges
$
336
$
416
$
1,102
$
1,604
Bad debts
-
-
101,734
-
Consulting fees (Note 8)
21,040
16,500
44,694
73,500
Filing and transfer agent fees
13,050
44,084
44,725
66,367
Loan interest
-
2,803
-
18,881
Management fees (Note 8)
24,000
24,000
72,000
72,000
Office and miscellaneous
1,292
389
1,292
2,591
Professional fees (Note 8)
11,556
8,983
53,651
37,277
Property investigation
-
-
12,000
-
Rent (Note 8)
7,500
-
22,500
-
Salaries and benefits
-
-
-
3,642
Share-based payment (Notes 7 and 8)
-
-
18,540
125,196
Shareholder communications
67,628
7,429
149,834
7,429
Travel and promotion
9,420
15,671
9,420
65,439
Total expenses
155,822
120,275
531,492
473,926
Income before other items
(155,822)
(120,275)
(531,492)
(473,926)
Other items:
Other (expenses) income
17,028
(1,115)
40,208
(1,115)
Gain on debt settlement
-
31,100
2,615
31,100
Unrealized loss on investment (Note 10)
(81,578)
-
(81,578)
-
Total other expenses
(64,550)
29,985
(38,755)
29,985
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
$
(220,372)
$
(90,290)
$
(570,247)
$
(443,941)
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding
95,674,370
69,409,533
87,870,527
66,206,460
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements
4
MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP.
Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity For the nine months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
Share
Total
Number of
subscription
Option
Warrant
Shareholders'
shares
Capital stock
Advance/
Reserves
reserves
Deficit
Equity
receivable
Balance, August 31, 2020
63,337,105
$
13,184,763
$
(42,350)
$
1,062,769
$
88,918
$
(11,835,952)
$
2,458,148
Share subscriptions received
-
-
42,750
-
-
-
42,750
Shares issued pursuant to option
75,000
8,922
-
(4,422)
-
-
4,500
exercise
Shares issued pursuant to warrant
5,061,667
292,417
(35,750)
-
-
-
256,667
exercise
Shares issued for property acquisition
100,000
8,500
-
-
-
-
8,500
Units issued for property acquisition
850,000
70,500
-
-
30,374
-
100,874
Share issue costs
-
(9,050)
-
-
-
-
(9,050)
Share-based payment
-
-
-
125,196
-
-
125,196
Shares issued for property acquisition
800,000
70,000
-
-
-
-
70,000
Warrants issued to acquire exploration
-
-
-
-
33,670
-
33,670
and evaluation assets
Debt settlement
1,250,000
162,500
-
-
-
-
162,500
Private placement
2,400,000
228,000
(300,000)
-
-
-
(72,000)
Share issue costs
-
(24,000)
-
-
-
-
(24,000)
Distribution to Shareholders (Note 10)
-
-
-
-
-
(1,691,986)
(1,691,986)
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(443,941)
(443,941)
Balance, May 31, 2021
73,873,772
$
13,992,552
$
(335,350)
$
1,183,543
$
152,962
$
(13,971,879)
$
1,021,828
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements
5
