    MARV   CA57383V1085

MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP.

(MARV)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:46 2022-07-29 pm EDT
0.1050 CAD   +5.00%
07/29MARVEL DISCOVERY : Management Discussion and Analysis
PU
07/29MARVEL DISCOVERY : Interim Financial Report
PU
07/27Marvel Discovery Corp. Mobilizes Crews to Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Property, LAC ST. JEAN, QC
CI
Marvel Discovery : Interim Financial Report

07/29/2022 | 09:13pm EDT
Condensed Interim Financial Statements

For the nine months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF THE

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of the Company for the nine months ended May 31, 2022 have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management, and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP.

Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position As at May 31, 2022 and August 31, 2021 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

May 31,

August 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current

Cash

$

497,373

$

100,618

Amount receivable

37,301

78,354

Due from related parties (Note 8)

-

490

Prepaid expenses and deposits (Note 8)

167,286

75,325

701,960

254,787

Investment in associates (Note 10)

500,000

581,578

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5)

2,572,304

1,193,649

$

3,774,264

$

2,030,014

LIABILITIES

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Notes 6 and 8)

$

496,585

$

649,102

Flow-through premium (Notes 7 and 11)

77,347

-

Due to related parties (Note 8)

132,858

-

706,790

649,102

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital (Note 7)

16,529,903

14,423,772

Share subscription receivable (Notes 7 and 8)

(190,050)

(193,750)

Reserves (Note 7)

1,661,287

1,514,309

Deficit

(14,933,666)

(14,363,419)

3,067,474

1,380,912

$

3,774,264

$

2,030,014

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

Subsequent events (Notes 7 and 12)

Approved and authorized for issuance on behalf of the Board of Directors.

/s/ Karim Rayani

/s/ Geoff Balderson

Karim Rayani

Geoff Balderson

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements

3

MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP.

Condensed Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss For the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

May 31,

May 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Administrative expenses

Bank and interest charges

$

336

$

416

$

1,102

$

1,604

Bad debts

-

-

101,734

-

Consulting fees (Note 8)

21,040

16,500

44,694

73,500

Filing and transfer agent fees

13,050

44,084

44,725

66,367

Loan interest

-

2,803

-

18,881

Management fees (Note 8)

24,000

24,000

72,000

72,000

Office and miscellaneous

1,292

389

1,292

2,591

Professional fees (Note 8)

11,556

8,983

53,651

37,277

Property investigation

-

-

12,000

-

Rent (Note 8)

7,500

-

22,500

-

Salaries and benefits

-

-

-

3,642

Share-based payment (Notes 7 and 8)

-

-

18,540

125,196

Shareholder communications

67,628

7,429

149,834

7,429

Travel and promotion

9,420

15,671

9,420

65,439

Total expenses

155,822

120,275

531,492

473,926

Income before other items

(155,822)

(120,275)

(531,492)

(473,926)

Other items:

Other (expenses) income

17,028

(1,115)

40,208

(1,115)

Gain on debt settlement

-

31,100

2,615

31,100

Unrealized loss on investment (Note 10)

(81,578)

-

(81,578)

-

Total other expenses

(64,550)

29,985

(38,755)

29,985

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$

(220,372)

$

(90,290)

$

(570,247)

$

(443,941)

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding

95,674,370

69,409,533

87,870,527

66,206,460

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements

4

MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP.

Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity For the nine months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

Share

Total

Number of

subscription

Option

Warrant

Shareholders'

shares

Capital stock

Advance/

Reserves

reserves

Deficit

Equity

receivable

Balance, August 31, 2020

63,337,105

$

13,184,763

$

(42,350)

$

1,062,769

$

88,918

$

(11,835,952)

$

2,458,148

Share subscriptions received

-

-

42,750

-

-

-

42,750

Shares issued pursuant to option

75,000

8,922

-

(4,422)

-

-

4,500

exercise

Shares issued pursuant to warrant

5,061,667

292,417

(35,750)

-

-

-

256,667

exercise

Shares issued for property acquisition

100,000

8,500

-

-

-

-

8,500

Units issued for property acquisition

850,000

70,500

-

-

30,374

-

100,874

Share issue costs

-

(9,050)

-

-

-

-

(9,050)

Share-based payment

-

-

-

125,196

-

-

125,196

Shares issued for property acquisition

800,000

70,000

-

-

-

-

70,000

Warrants issued to acquire exploration

-

-

-

-

33,670

-

33,670

and evaluation assets

Debt settlement

1,250,000

162,500

-

-

-

-

162,500

Private placement

2,400,000

228,000

(300,000)

-

-

-

(72,000)

Share issue costs

-

(24,000)

-

-

-

-

(24,000)

Distribution to Shareholders (Note 10)

-

-

-

-

-

(1,691,986)

(1,691,986)

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(443,941)

(443,941)

Balance, May 31, 2021

73,873,772

$

13,992,552

$

(335,350)

$

1,183,543

$

152,962

$

(13,971,879)

$

1,021,828

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements

5

Disclaimer

Marvel Discovery Corp. published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 01:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
