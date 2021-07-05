Marvel Discovery : REPORTS FURTHER ASSAYS, HITS 52.5 G/T GOLD FROM SAMPLING PROGRAM, BLACKFLY PROJECT

July 5, 2021.Vancouver, B.C. - Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V: MARV), (Frankfurt: O4T1), (MARVF: OTCQB); ('Marvel' or the 'Company') is pleased to report it has received its second of three rounds of assay results from its 2021 exploration program on the Blackfly Gold Project near Atikokan, Ontario. The Marvel geological team has conducted the initial prospecting, field mapping and sampling, and has now received another 62 assays for a total so far of 144 results. A further 204 samples have been submitted for analyses at Actlabs of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

2021 Sample Highlights:

14 of the 62 samples returned anomalous assays greater than 50 ppb gold;

2 samples graded from 1.00 g/t and up to 2.99 g/t gold;

3 samples in excess of 3.00 g/t gold of which 2 samples assayed greater than 10 g/t gold; and,

Identification of potential new gold zone southeast of the shaft area with a sample that returned 52.5 g/t gold representing a new drill target.

Gold mineralization on the Blackfly Gold Project is clearly being presented in several hosts and with varied mineralized styles, ranging from traditional gold in quartz veins to gold occurring in highly altered host rocks. Mineralization is developed within altered northeast trending, steeply dipping structures that obliquely cut the regional foliation.

Mr. Karim Rayani, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, 'These results along the historic shaft correlate to the Blackfly's tremendous potential, we have zoned in on a number of high-grade targets. With the sampling now completed we have started our next phase of exploration. We anticipate more exciting results with the drilling program now underway.'

Marvel's Blackfly Gold Project

The Property is located in the developing Atikokan gold mining camp along and within the Marmion Lake Fault Zone, approximately 13.6 kilometers ('km') southwest of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

Assessment file records indicate that the original Blackfly gold discovery was made in 1897, making the occurrence one of the earliest found in the Atikokan gold mining camp. The project's 45-foot shaft was sunk in 1898 shortly after gold was discovered. Several companies have added to the database of the Property including: Rebair Gold Mines Ltd. (1945 to 1948), Steeprock Mines Ltd. (1949 and again in 1961), Aavdex Corporation (2004) and TerraX Minerals Inc. (2009 to 2012).

2021 Exploration Program

The 2021 exploration program on the Project is a continuation of the work initiated in 2020 that included a compilation of historical information and reports and completion of its high-resolution airborne magnetics and time-domain electromagnetic data collection over 203 line-kilometers at 100m spacing. Several geophysical anomalies were identified and targets for follow-up were recommended. Marvel's geological team began the 2021 program work of prospecting, bedrock mapping and rock sampling. Trenching is being done for further definition of the gold mineralization associated with the known anomalies and geological structures. Diamond drilling is underway with 16 drill holes planned for the summer field season.

QA/QC and Sampling Protocols

Samples collected in 2021 were analyzed by Activation Laboratories, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility. Samples were collected in the field and transported and stored in Falcon's secure facility located near Atikokan, Ontario until their transportation by Falcon personnel to Activation Laboratories' sample preparation facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Gold was analyzed by fire assay with an Atomic Absorption finish; samples with >5 g/t Au were re-analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Certified gold reference standards and blanks were regularly inserted into the sample stream. Gold results herein varied from below detection to 52.50 g/t. No quality control/quality assurance issues were noted with the results reported herein.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

Newfoundland (Slip, Gander South, Victoria Lake and Hope Brook - Au Prospects )

) Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au prospect )

) Red Lake, Ontario (Camping Lake - Au prospect)

Elliot Lake, Ontario (Serpent River/Pecors -Ni-Cu-PGE discovery) & (Uranium- REE's)

Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE prospect)

Quebec (Duhamel - Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium prospect)

Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements prospect)

The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/

