Marvel Gold : June Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

During the Quarter, auger drilling at the Kolondieba Gold Project (Kolondieba) located in southern Mali confirmed the presence of significant bedrock anomalism in alltargets tested, with many targets remaining open along strike. Four targets were tested, each of which exhibited strong and spatially extensive bedrock gold anomalism (Figure 1).7
The auger drilling was conducted as follow-up to a previous soil sampling program which defined strong and largely coherent gold anomalism passing through the centre of the Kolondieba permit.8 Auger drilling has confirmed that these soil anomalies are not transported but are derived from the underlying bedrock. The strongest gold-in-soil anomalies were drill tested, however several other soil anomalies remain untested. Of the targets drilled, many remain open along strike.
At Target One, six holes returned intercepts greater than 1 g/t Au, with a peak value of
2.35 g/t Au in auger hole 22KDBAG1337.
At Target Two, mineralisation extends over an approximate strike length of 1km and a peak value of 0.74 g/t Au was reported. Anomalism remains open along strike to both the north and south.
At Target Three, mineralisation has a strike length of approximately 1.6km and a width of almost 800m and remains open along strike to both the north and south. Eight holes returned intercepts greater than 0.5 g/t Au, with a peak value of 1.54 g/t Au in auger hole 22KDBAG1474.
At Target Four, mineralisation has a strike length of approximately 650m and a width of 350m. It remains open along strike to both the north and south. Nine holes returned intercepts greater than 0.5 g/t Au, with a peak value of 1.68 g/t Au in hole 22KDBAG0646.
Target Four is located to the east of Kolondieba and is interpreted to be the strike extension of mineralisation found in the neighbouring Kalaka licence of London-listed Panthera Resources. Historical drilling in the Kalaka licence has returned 249.3m at 0.54 g/t (from 52m to end of hole), including 8m at 3.17 g/t.