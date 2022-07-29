Marvel Gold : June Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

During March 2022, the Company completed a 5-hole reconnaissance reverse circulation (RC) drilling program, for a total of 415m at Lone Wolf, located approximately 3km south of Tabakorole in an area that was previously the subject of artisanal mining activity.3

Historical drilling at Lone Wolf intersected 12m at 1.2g/t Au from surface4 and was followed up by Marvel with Aircore drilling which intersected 4m at 1.3g/t Au from 8m and 4m at 2.7g/t Au from 20m5, ending in mineralisation.

The shallow RC program was designed to test whether Lone Wolf hosts potentially economic mineralisation by drilling follow-up RC holes on sections 50m to either side of the mineralised Aircore intercept.

The program successfully intersected mineralisation in 3 out of 5 holes with best intercepts recorded in hole 22TBKRC021:

8m at 1.8g/t Au from 16m and

14m at 4.9g/t Au (including 4m at 16.3gt/t Au ) from 33m and

4m at 16.3gt/t Au 10m at 1.9g/t Au from 55m in hole 22TBKRC021.

Additional notable intercepts included:

6m at 1g/t Au from 1m and 11m at 0.9g/t Au from 64m in hole 22TBKRC017; and

from 1m and from 64m in hole 22TBKRC017; and 4m at 0.9g/t Au from 63m in hole 22TBKRC019.

The initial interpretation of Lone Wolf was that mineralisation was associated with the contacts of a magnetic low unit (interpreted as a granite body) within the surrounding metasediments (See Figures 1 and 2 below). Artisanal miners had initially set about mining the base of the laterite, however had transitioned to mining the in-situ mineralisation following the completion of the Company's 2021 Aircore drilling program.

The current RC program demonstrated that the mineralisation is hosted both within a unit logged as a metagreywacke (a metamorphosed mudstone) but with the best intercepts being within granitic host rocks and at or near to the contacts with the metasediments. The mineralisation in the drillholes was associated with sulphides (Pyrite and Pyrrhotite) with visual estimates up to 10% sulphides in RC chips. This suggested that Induced Polarity (IP) would work well to define the mineralisation at Lone Wolf and a survey was carried out during the Quarter, the results of which are pending.

The Company also drilled a series of Aircore lines along strike from the Lone Wolf artisanal workings with many holes encountering anomalous gold in the range of 30-100ppb gold. The end of hole samples have been sent for multi-element analysis with results still pending.