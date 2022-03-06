Log in
    MVL   AU0000102154

MARVEL GOLD LIMITED

(MVL)
0.048 AUD   +4.35%
MARVEL GOLD : Proposed issue of securities - MVL
PU
02/22Marvel Gold Hits New Gold Target at Tabakorole Project in Mali; Shares Rise 4%
MT
02/22MARVEL GOLD : Aircore drilling identifies new gold target
PU
Marvel Gold : Proposed issue of securities - MVL

03/06/2022 | 05:49pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

MARVEL GOLD LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

7/3/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

MVL

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

117,386,562

Ex date

9/3/2022

+Record date

10/3/2022

Offer closing date

24/3/2022

Issue date

31/3/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of +Entity

MARVEL GOLD LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

610319769

1.3

ASX issuer code

MVL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

7/3/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or renounceable)

1.6a The proposed standard +pro rata issue is: + Non-renounceable

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 3 - Details of proposed entitlement offer issue



Part 3A - Conditions

3A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the entitlement offer can

proceed on an unconditional basis?

use

No

Part 3B - Offer details

Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities



proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

MVL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

If the entity has quoted company

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

options, do the terms entitle option

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

holders to participate on exercise?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

MVL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID



ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

ISIN Code for the entitlement or right to participate in a non-renounceable

issue (if Issuer is foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Offer ratio (ratio to existing holdings at which the proposed +securities will be issued)

The quantity of additional +securities to be issued

For a given quantity of +securities held

1

5

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

What will be done with fractional entitlements?

Maximum number of +securities proposed to be issued (subject to rounding)



Fractions rounded down to the nearest

117,386,562

whole number or fractions disregarded

Offer price details for retail security holders

In what currency will the offer be

What is the offer price per +security

made?

for the retail offer?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.04500



Oversubscription & Scale back details



Will individual +security holders be permitted to apply for more than their

entitlement (i.e. to over-subscribe)?

Yes

Describe the limits on over-subscription

Subscriptions will be accepted up to a maximum of $6 million, pursuant to the Company's existing Listing Rule placement

capacity

Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?

Yes

Describe the scale back arrangements

Shareholders will be scaled back in equal proportions.

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with

the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes



Part 3C - Timetable

3C.1 +Record date

10/3/2022

3C.2 Ex date

9/3/2022

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

3C.4 Record date 10/3/2022

3C.5 Date on which offer documents will be sent to +security holders entitled to participate in the +pro rata issue

15/3/2022



3C.6 Offer closing date

24/3/2022

3C.7 Last day to extend the offer closing date

21/3/2022

3C.9 Trading in new +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis



25/3/2022

3C.11 +Issue date and last day for entity to announce results of +pro rata

issue

31/3/2022

3C.12 Date trading starts on a normal T+2 basis



1/4/2022

3C.13 First settlement date of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement

basis and on a normal T+2 basis

5/4/2022

Part 3E - Fees and expenses

3E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed offer?

Yes

3E.1a Who is the lead manager/broker?

Euroz Hartleys

3E.1b What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as lead manager/broker?



5% on the value of any shortfall shares placed

3E.2 Is the proposed offer to be underwritten?

No

3E.3 Will brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of eligible +security holders be paid a handling fee or commission?

No

Proposed issue of securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Marvel Gold Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 22:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -9,00 M -6,61 M -6,61 M
Net cash 2021 1,51 M 1,11 M 1,11 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,56x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27,0 M 19,8 M 19,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,8%
