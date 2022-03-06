Marvel Gold : Proposed issue of securities - MVL

Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
MARVEL GOLD LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
7/3/2022
The Proposed issue is:
A standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
MVL
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
117,386,562
Ex date
9/3/2022
+Record date
10/3/2022
Offer closing date
24/3/2022
Issue date
31/3/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
MARVEL GOLD LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ACN
610319769
1.3
ASX issuer code
MVL
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
7/3/2022
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or renounceable)
1.6a The proposed standard +pro rata issue is: + Non-renounceable
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 3 - Details of proposed entitlement offer issue
Part 3A - Conditions
3A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the entitlement offer can
No
Part 3B - Offer details
Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities
proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
MVL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
If the entity has quoted company
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
options, do the terms entitle option
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
holders to participate on exercise?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
No
securities in a class that is already
|
Existing class
D tails of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
MVL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
|
Offer ratio (ratio to existing holdings at which the proposed +securities will be issued)
The quantity of additional +securities to be issued
For a given quantity of +securities held
1
5
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
What will be done with fractional entitlements?
Maximum number of +securities proposed to be issued (subject to rounding)
Fractions rounded down to the nearest
117,386,562
Offer price details for retail security holders
In what currency will the offer be
What is the offer price per +security
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.04500
Oversubscription & Scale back details
|
Will individual +security holders be permitted to apply for more than their
|
|
Yes
Describe the limits on over-subscription
Subscriptions will be accepted up to a maximum of $6 million, pursuant to the Company's existing Listing Rule placement
|
Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?
Yes
Describe the scale back arrangements
Shareholders will be scaled back in equal proportions.
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with
the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Part 3C - Timetable
3C.1 +Record date
10/3/2022
3C.2 Ex date
9/3/2022
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
3C.4 Record date 10/3/2022
3C.5 Date on which offer documents will be sent to +security holders entitled to participate in the +pro rata issue
15/3/2022
3C.6 Offer closing date
24/3/2022
3C.9 Trading in new +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis
25/3/2022
3C.11 +Issue date and last day for entity to announce results of +pro rata
issue
31/3/2022
3C.12 Date trading starts on a normal T+2 basis
1/4/2022
3C.13 First settlement date of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement
|
5/4/2022
3E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed offer?
Yes
3E.1a Who is the lead manager/broker?
Euroz Hartleys
3E.1b What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as lead manager/broker?
5% on the value of any shortfall shares placed
3E.2 Is the proposed offer to be underwritten?
No
3E.3 Will brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of eligible +security holders be paid a handling fee or commission?
No
Proposed issue of securities
