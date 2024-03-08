30-year optical veteran recognized as outstanding innovator and mentor



SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced Dr. Radhakrishnan ("Radha") Nagarajan has been selected as the 2024 recipient of the David Richardson Medal by Optica. He is honored for the successful manufacturing and commercialization of InP and Si-based photonic integrated circuits for use as optical interconnects with a wide range of applications.

In making the selection, Optica notes that Dr. Nagarajan is "an insightful engineer and outstanding innovator and mentor" and mentions his "ability to move from concept to commercialization and deployment continues to have a profound impact" on the industry. Established in 1966, the Richardson Medal recognizes significant contributions to optical engineering, primarily in the commercial and industrial sector. It honors David Richardson's unique contributions to applied optics.

"Congratulations to Radha on receiving the 2024 Richardson Medal. His leadership and vision are advancing optical engineering to new heights," said Gerd Leuchs, Optica's 2024 President.

"I'm honored to receive this year's David Richardson Medal and thank Optica for this award," said Dr. Nagarajan. "Driven by AI and data center infrastructure changes, the pace of innovation in optical technology is accelerating and it's exciting to be on the frontlines."

"I am so pleased that Radha has been honored with this award, which he truly deserves," said Matt Murphy, Chairman and CEO of Marvell. "His expertise and work have made a tremendous difference at Marvell as we've innovated and pushed the boundaries of what people thought was possible in the realms of optical engineering and photonics. Like his remarkable peers who have been recognized with the David Richardson Medal in the past, Radha is a visionary leader and giant in his field, and I believe his impact will endure for many years to come."

Dr. Nagarajan has more than 30 years of industry experience and is a frequent speaker at leading optical events. He serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Optical Platforms at Marvell, managing the development of the company's optical platform technology and products. He joined Marvell from Inphi where he was Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Platforms, and prior to this, a Fellow at Infinera.

Dr. Nagarajan has been awarded 245 US patents and is a Fellow of the IEEE, Optica and IET (UK). In 2006, he was awarded the IEEE/LEOS Aron Kressel Award and in 2022, the IPRM (Indium Phosphide and Related Materials) Award, in recognition of breakthrough work in the development and manufacturing of large scale photonic integrated circuits. In 2023, he was named to Electro Optics' The Photonics100 2024 which honors the industry's most innovative people.

Optica is the society dedicated to promoting the generation, application, archiving and dissemination of knowledge in the science of light.

