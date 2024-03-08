FY24 and Q4'FY24
Financial and Business
Highlights
March 7th, 2024
Forward-looking statements
Except for statements of historical fact, this presentation contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the federal securities laws) including statements related to future revenue, future earnings, and the success of our product releases that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "can," "may," "will," "would" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this presentation due to a number of risks and uncertainties.
For other factors that could cause Marvell's results to vary from expectations, please see the risk factors identified in Marvell's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 28, 2023 as filed with the SEC on December 1, 2023 and other factors detailed from time to time in Marvell's filings with the SEC. Marvell undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements.
© 2024 Marvell. All rights reserved.
2
Non-GAAP financial measures
In this presentation, we may refer to certain financial measures on a U.S. non-GAAP basis.
We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.
While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance, we do not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial measures.
A reconciliation for the non-GAAP financial measures used in these slides is available in the appendix to this presentation.
© 2024 Marvell. All rights reserved.
3
Marvell Q4 earnings executive summary
- Q4 revenue of 1,427M increased 1% YoY and 1% QoQ
- Q4 non-GAAP GM of 63.9%, OM of 33.8%; and EPS of $0.46, up 12% QoQ
- Data center revenue grew 54% YoY and 38% QoQ, to a record $765M
- AI revenue significantly exceeded $200M in Q4
© 2024 Marvell. All rights reserved.
4
Marvell FY24 earnings executive summary
- Transformed into leading data center company focused on accelerated infrastructure
- FY24 revenue of $5,508M down 7% YoY, non-GAAP EPS of $1.51 down 29% YoY
- Grew AI revenue to >10% of total company, significantly up from ~3% in FY23
- Data center revenue, driven by AI, exited the year at >50% of Marvell revenue
© 2024 Marvell. All rights reserved.
5
Q4'FY24 Results Summary
© 2024 Marvell. All rights reserved.
6
Q4 financial results highlights
- Q4 revenue of $1,427M increased 1% YoY and 1% QoQ
- Non-GAAPearnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 flat YoY and increased 12% QoQ
- Non-GAAPoperating margin of 33.8% increased 0.7 ppts YoY and 4.0 ppts QoQ
- Operating cash flow, at $547M, exceeded $500M for second straight quarter
© 2024 Marvell. All rights reserved.
7
Q4 results and Q1 outlook
Q3'24
Q4'24
Q4'24
Q1'25
Actual
Guidance
Actual
Outlook
Revenue ($M)
$1,418.6
$1,420 +/-5%
$1,426.5
$1,150 +/-5%
Non-GAAP EPS
$0.41
$0.46 +/-$0.05
$0.46
$0.23 +/-$0.05
© 2024 Marvell. All rights reserved.
8
Q4'FY24 market segment revenue highlights
- Data infrastructure* revenue represented 89 percent of total revenue
- Data center revenue grew 54% YoY, driven by both AI and cloud infrastructure
- Enterprise networking revenue declined 28% YoY, due to soft industry demand
- Carrier infra revenue declined 38% YoY, due to soft industry demand
- Auto/industrial declined 17% YoY, primarily driven by industrial
* Data infrastructure revenue consists of the sum of the revenue from our data center, carrier infrastructure, enterprise networking and auto/industrial end markets.
© 2024 Marvell. All rights reserved.
9
Q4'FY24 YoY revenue for focus end markets
Data center
$765.3
$M
$497.6
Revenue
Q4'23 Q4'24
+54% YoY
Enterprise
$366.3
$265.0
Q4'23 Q4'24
-28% YoY
Carrier
$275.4
$170.0
Q4'23 Q4'24
-38% YoY
Automotive /
Industrial
$99.4
$82.3
Q4'23 Q4'24
-17% YoY
© 2024 Marvell. All rights reserved.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Marvell Technology Inc. published this content on 07 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2024 23:19:07 UTC.