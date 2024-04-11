More about the company
Marvell Technology Group Ltd specializes in designing and marketing integrated communications and storage circuits intended for manufacturers of high-speed network equipment, hard disks, and consumer electronics. Net sales break down by area of application as follows:
- data centers (40.7%): artificial intelligence systems, data storage systems, Ethernet switches, servers, interconnection systems, etc.;
- enterprise networks (23.1%): routers, Ethernet switches, wireless access points, network equipment, workstations, etc. for campuses, small and medium-sized enterprises;
- telecom network infrastructures (18.3%): access multiplexers, Ethernet switches, optical transport systems, routers, wireless radio network access systems, etc.;
- consumer electronics (11.9%): broadband gateways and routers, game console systems, home data storage systems, home wireless access points, personal computer systems, printers and receiver terminals;
- automotive and industrial (6%): advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle systems, embedded network systems, industrial Ethernet switches, video surveillance systems.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (11.7%), China (42%), Malaysia (6.6%), Thailand (6.6%), Singapore (5.6%), Taiwan (4.9%), Japan (4.4%), Finland (3.2%), Philippines (2.9%) and other (12.1%).