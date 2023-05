Marvell Expect AI Revenue To Double Again Next Year

May 25 (Reuters) - Marvell Technology Inc:

* MARVELL CEO SAYS GENERATIVE AI IS RAPIDLY DRIVING NEW APPLICATIONS AND CHANGING INVESTMENT PRIORITIES FOR CLOUD CUSTOMERS: CONF CALL

* MARVELL CEO SAYS PERFORMANCE SCALE OF CURRENT AI IMPLEMENTATIONS ARE STILL CONSTRAINED BY NETWORK CAPACITY: CONF CALL

* MARVELL SEES CLOUD CUSTOMERS ENHANCING THEIR AI OFFERINGS BY BUILDING CUSTOM ACCELERATORS OF THEIR OWN DESIGN TO ADDRESS SPECIFIC NEEDS: CONF CALL

* MARVELL SEES OVERALL AI REVENUE TO AT LEAST DOUBLE AGAIN NEXT YEAR: CONF CALL

* MARVELL EXPECTS CLOUD REVENUE TO GROW OVER 10% SEQUENTIALLY IN Q2: CONF CALL

* MARVELL SAYS CO IS OPTIMIZING HEADCOUNT AND FURTHER STREAMLINING OPERATIONS: CONF CALL Further company coverage: