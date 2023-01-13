Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Marvell Technology Group Ltd
  News
  Summary
    MRVL   US5738741041

MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD

(MRVL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:39:29 2023-01-13 pm EST
40.31 USD   +2.54%
Marvell Honored as Glassdoor Best Places to Work in 2023

01/13/2023 | 02:06pm EST
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced it has received the prestigious Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, honoring the top 100 Best Places to Work in 2023 across the United States. Marvell ranked #22 on the list, earning the second highest ranking amongst semiconductor companies. The Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback on Glassdoor by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

"This award is a testament to our culture and dedication to creating a collaborative, compassionate and respectful workplace," said Matt Murphy, Marvell's President and CEO. "At Marvell we take pride in creating an environment in which employees are able to thrive and advance in their careers, and this award is a reflection of that. I'd like to thank the Marvell team for making Marvell a great place to work."

Marvell has received a number of other awards for being a great workplace including, most recently, being honored with multiple Built In 2023 Best Places to Work awards.

  • Built In San Francisco Best Large Places to Work (2023)
  • Built In San Francisco Best Places to Work (2023)
  • Built In U.S. Best Large Places to Work (2023)
  • Silicon Valley Business Journal Top 50 Silicon Valley Corporate Philanthropists (2022)
  • San Francisco Business Times Top 100 Bay Area Corporate Philanthropists (2022)
  • San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal Best Large Places to Work Overall (2022)
  • San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal Best Large Places to Work for Workplace Wellness (2022)

For more on Marvell's industry recognition, please visit our website

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is revolutionizing how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Professionals turn to Glassdoor to research ratings, reviews, salaries and more at millions of employers, and to Fishbowl by Glassdoor to engage in candid workplace conversations.  Companies use Glassdoor to post jobs and attract talent through employer branding and employee insights products. Glassdoor is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a leading global technology company, and a part of its fast-growing HR Technology business unit. For more information, visit www.glassdoor.com

Marvell and the M logo are trademarks of Marvell or its affiliates. Please visit www.marvell.com for a complete list of Marvell trademarks. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

For further information, contact:
Kim Markle
pr@marvell.com

Marvell is a leading provider of infrastructure semiconductor solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Marvell Technology Group Ltd.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marvell-honored-as-glassdoor-best-places-to-work-in-2023-301721602.html

SOURCE Marvell


© PRNewswire 2023
