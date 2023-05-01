Advanced search
    MRVL   US5738741041

MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD

(MRVL)
  Report
05:00:00 2023-05-01 pm EDT
40.01 USD   +1.34%
05:31pMarvell Technology, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Review First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results
PR
04/19Stifel Adjusts Marvell Technology's Price Target to $56 From $58, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
04/19Marvell Demonstrates Industry's First 3nm Data Infrastructure Silicon
PR
Marvell Technology, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Review First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

05/01/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in infrastructure semiconductor solutions, today announced it will conduct a conference call following the release of its first quarter of fiscal year 2024 financial results on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time

Conference Call

Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 or 1-412-317-6061, passcode 1510543.  The call will be webcast and can be accessed at the Marvell Investor Relations website at http://investor.marvell.com/. A replay of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088, passcode 7997301 until Thursday, June 1, 2023. 

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

Marvell and the Marvell logo are registered trademarks of Marvell and/or its affiliates.

For further information, contact:
Ashish Saran
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
408-222-0777
ir@marvell.com

Marvell is a leading provider of infrastructure semiconductor solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Marvell Technology Group Ltd.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marvell-technology-inc-announces-conference-call-to-review-first-quarter-of-fiscal-year-2024-financial-results-301812376.html

SOURCE Marvell


© PRNewswire 2023
fermer