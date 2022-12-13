Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Marvell Technology Group Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRVL   US5738741041

MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD

(MRVL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-13 pm EST
43.51 USD   +2.18%
04:06pMarvell Technology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
PR
12/12Matt Murphy, President & CEO, Marvell - New GSA BOD Chair
AQ
12/08Transcript : Marvell Technology, Inc. Presents at Barclays 2022 Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference, Dec-08-2022 01:20 PM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marvell Technology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment

12/13/2022 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on January 25, 2023 to shareholders of record as of January 6, 2023.

About Marvell
To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

Marvell® and the Marvell logo are registered trademarks of Marvell and/or its affiliates.

For further information, contact:
Ashish Saran
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
408-222-0777
ir@marvell.com

Marvell is a leading provider of infrastructure semiconductor solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Marvell Technology Group Ltd.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marvell-technology-inc-declares-quarterly-dividend-payment-301702099.html

SOURCE Marvell


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD
04:06pMarvell Technology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
PR
12/12Matt Murphy, President & CEO, Marvell - New GSA BOD Chair
AQ
12/08Transcript : Marvell Technology, Inc. Presents at Barclays 2022 Global Techno..
CI
12/08Marvell Extends 5nm Data Infrastructure Leadership with Launch of Secure 1.6T Ethernet ..
PR
12/08Marvell Technology, Inc. Introduces Alaska® C X9340P
CI
12/08Marvell Expands Leadership in 800G PAM4 DSPs with 5nm Electro-Optics Platform for Cloud..
PR
12/06Transcript : Marvell Technology, Inc. Presents at Arete Tech Conference, Dec-..
CI
12/03Tranche Update on Marvell Technology, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on November ..
CI
12/02Broadcom's Outlook Could be Affected by Enterprise Storage Slowdown, Apple Production C..
MT
12/02Marvell, Veeva fall; Smartsheet, PagerDuty rise
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD
More recommendations