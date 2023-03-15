Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Marvell Technology Group Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRVL   US5738741041

MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD

(MRVL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:22 2023-03-15 pm EDT
37.59 USD   -2.64%
04:06pMarvell Technology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
PR
03/14Media Alert : Marvell to Present Evolution of Cloud Data Center Connectivity at Webinar Hosted by BofA Securities
PR
03/09MARVELL TECHNOLOGY, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marvell Technology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment

03/15/2023 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on April 26, 2023 to shareholders of record as of April 7, 2023.

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

Marvell® and the Marvell logo are registered trademarks of Marvell and/or its affiliates.

For further information, contact:
Ashish Saran
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
408-222-0777
ir@marvell.com

Marvell is a leading provider of infrastructure semiconductor solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Marvell Technology Group Ltd.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marvell-technology-inc-declares-quarterly-dividend-payment-301773209.html

SOURCE Marvell


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD
04:06pMarvell Technology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
PR
03/14Media Alert : Marvell to Present Evolution of Cloud Data Center Connectivity at Webinar Ho..
PR
03/09MARVELL TECHNOLOGY, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
03/08Transcript : Marvell Technology, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, ..
CI
03/08North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Struggle ..
DJ
03/08Boston Beer Names Matthew Murphy Interim CFO
MT
03/07News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/06Factory Order Data Drive Equities Mostly Higher
MT
03/06Factory Orders Report Helps Drive Equities Mostly Higher
MT
03/06Goldman Sachs Lowers Price Target on Marvell Technology to $46 From $54, Maintains Buy ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD
More recommendations