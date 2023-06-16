Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Marvell Technology Group Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRVL   US5738741041

MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD

(MRVL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-16 pm EDT
61.12 USD   -1.47%
05:01pMarvell Technology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
PR
04:20pMarvell Technology : Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment - Form 8-K
PU
04:18pMarvell Technology, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marvell Technology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment

06/16/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on July 26, 2023 to shareholders of record as of July 7, 2023.

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

Marvell® and the Marvell logo are registered trademarks of Marvell and/or its affiliates.

For further information, contact:
Ashish Saran
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
408-222-0777
ir@marvell.com

Marvell is a leading provider of infrastructure semiconductor solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Marvell Technology Group Ltd.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marvell-technology-inc-declares-quarterly-dividend-payment-301853472.html

SOURCE Marvell


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD
05:01pMarvell Technology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
PR
04:20pMarvell Technology : Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment - Form 8-K
PU
04:18pMarvell Technology, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Even..
AQ
01:52pNvidia Only Company Among Peers Likely to Beat, Raise in 2023 Due to AI Potential, Morg..
MT
07:15aMorgan Stanley Lifts Price Target on Marvell Technology to $68 From $55, Cites Enthusia..
MT
06/13Insider Sell: Marvell Technology
MT
06/12Broadcom set to win EU nod for $61 bln VMware deal, sources say
RE
06/12Semiconductor Inventories at Record Highs Fail to Discourage Investors, Deutsche Bank S..
MT
06/12Broadcom set to win EU nod for $61 bln VMware deal, sources say
RE
06/08Marvell Technology Introduces Central Automotive Ethernet Switches for In-Vehicle Netwo..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD
More recommendations
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer