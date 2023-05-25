Advanced search
    MRVL   US5738741041

MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD

(MRVL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:40:24 2023-05-25 pm EDT
56.88 USD   +23.70%
04:34pMarvell Technology Fiscal Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Decline; Outlines Fiscal Q2 Guidance
MT
04:33pChipmaker Marvell Technology beats revenue estimates on AI boom
RE
04:24pMarvell Technology beats quarterly revenue estimates
RE
Marvell Technology : Q1 2024 Additional Earnings Information

05/25/2023 | 04:17pm EDT
Marvell Technology, Inc.

First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024

May 25, 2023

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of the inventory fair value adjustment associated with acquisitions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition and divestiture-related costs, restructuring and other related charges (including, but not limited to, asset impairment charges, employee severance costs, and facilities related charges), resolution of legal matters, and certain expenses and benefits that are driven primarily by discrete events that management does not consider to be directly related to Marvell's core business. Although Marvell excludes the amortization of all acquired intangible assets from these non-GAAP financial measures, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase price accounting arising from acquisitions, and that such amortization of intangible assets that relate to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to Marvell's revenues earned during the periods presented and are expected to contribute to Marvell's future period revenues as well.

Marvell uses a non-GAAP tax rate to compute the non-GAAP tax provision. This non-GAAP tax rate is based on Marvell's estimated annual GAAP income tax forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from Marvell's non-GAAP income, as well as the effects of significant non-recurring and period specific tax items which vary in size and frequency, and excludes tax deductions and benefits from acquired tax loss and credit carryforwards and changes in valuation allowance on acquired deferred tax assets. Marvell's non-GAAP tax rate is determined on an annual basis and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events that may materially affect the non-GAAP tax rate such as tax law changes; acquisitions; significant changes in Marvell's geographic mix of revenue and expenses; or changes to Marvell's corporate structure. For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, a non-GAAP tax rate of 7.0% has been applied to the non-GAAP financial results.

Marvell believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to Marvell's financial condition and results of operations. While Marvell uses non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance its understanding of certain aspects of its financial performance, Marvell does not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Consistent with this approach, Marvell believes that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of its financial statements provides such readers with useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, allows for greater transparency in the review of its financial and operational performance.

© 2023 Marvell confidential. All rights reserved.

2

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

Externally, management believes that investors may find Marvell's non-GAAP financial measures useful in their assessment of Marvell's operating performance and the valuation of Marvell. Internally, Marvell's non-GAAP financial measures are used in the following areas:

  • Management's evaluation of Marvell's operating performance;
  • Management's establishment of internal operating budgets;
  • Management's performance comparisons with internal forecasts and targeted business models; and
  • Management's determination of the achievement and measurement of certain performance-based equity awards (adjustments may vary from award to award).

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of Marvell's business as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Marvell's results as reported under GAAP. The exclusion of the above items from our GAAP financial metrics does not necessarily mean that these costs are unusual or infrequent.

© 2023 Marvell confidential. All rights reserved.

3

Marvell Technology, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions)

July 31,

October 30,

January 29,

April 30,

July 30,

October 29,

January 28,

April 29,

2021

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

559.6

$

523.5

$

613.5

$

465.0

$

617.1

$

723.4

$

911.0

$

1,028.3

Accounts receivable, net

785.6

978.3

1,048.6

1,191.1

1,291.3

1,390.7

1,192.2

1,000.9

Inventories

459.5

628.6

720.3

835.5

913.1

957.5

1,068.3

1,026.0

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

103.8

114.4

111.0

107.3

93.5

107.7

109.6

147.7

Total current assets

1,908.5

2,244.8

2,493.4

2,598.9

2,915.0

3,179.3

3,281.1

3,202.9

Property and equipment, net

433.1

444.0

462.8

502.2

508.2

521.5

577.4

636.2

Goodwill

10,976.4

11,446.4

11,511.1

11,539.0

11,579.0

11,579.0

11,586.9

11,586.9

Acquired intangible assets, net

6,285.4

6,439.1

6,153.4

5,888.1

5,642.5

5,372.6

5,102.0

4,832.0

Deferred tax assets

517.1

529.0

493.5

331.8

310.5

451.8

465.9

608.2

Other non-current assets

718.1

915.5

994.4

1,178.7

1,206.9

1,417.9

1,508.8

1,407.0

Total assets

$

20,838.6

$

22,018.8

$

22,108.6

$

22,038.7

$

22,162.1

$

22,522.1

$

22,522.1

$

22,273.2

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

370.5

$

440.6

$

461.5

$

553.1

$

490.3

$

476.2

$

465.8

$

388.4

Accrued liabilities

519.2

521.9

622.6

735.0

823.6

1,111.7

1,092.0

970.8

Accrued employee compensation

153.3

222.8

241.3

191.9

188.4

248.3

244.5

184.6

Short-term convertible debt

0.1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Short-term debt

41.3

52.2

63.2

74.1

653.5

584.0

584.4

1,517.6

Total current liabilities

1,084.4

1,237.5

1,388.6

1,554.1

2,155.8

2,420.2

2,386.7

3,061.4

Long-term convertible debt

0.3

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Long-term debt

4,662.6

4,504.3

4,484.8

4,465.3

3,947.4

3,927.6

3,907.7

3,154.9

Other non-current liabilities

350.1

590.7

533.1

554.3

528.7

615.3

590.5

563.0

Total liabilities

6,097.4

6,332.5

6,406.5

6,573.7

6,631.9

6,963.1

6,884.9

6,779.3

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock

1.6

1.7

1.7

1.7

1.7

1.7

1.7

1.7

Additional paid-in capital

13,090.7

14,148.7

14,209.0

14,188.5

14,300.5

14,367.9

14,512.0

14,589.9

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

(0.8)

-

(0.9)

Retained earnings

1,648.9

1,535.9

1,491.4

1,274.8

1,228.0

1,190.2

1,123.5

903.2

Total stockholders' equity

14,741.2

15,686.3

15,702.1

15,465.0

15,530.2

15,559.0

15,637.2

15,493.9

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

20,838.6

$

22,018.8

$

22,108.6

$

22,038.7

$

22,162.1

$

22,522.1

$

22,522.1

$

22,273.2

GAAP inventory turns

6.1

4.0

3.6

3.3

3.2

3.2

2.8

3.0

GAAP days in inventory

60

91

101

110

114

114

130

121

Marvell Technology, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In millions, except per share amounts)

July 31,

October 30,

January 29,

April 30,

July 30,

October 29,

January 28,

April 29,

2021

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

Net revenue

$

1,075.9

$

1,211.2

$

1,343.0

$

1,446.9

$

1,516.9

$

1,537.3

$

1,418.5

$

1,321.7

Cost of goods sold

704.1

623.4

656.6

696.0

730.9

760.0

745.2

764.5

Gross profit

371.8

587.8

686.4

750.9

786.0

777.3

673.3

557.2

Operating expenses:

Research and development

367.0

371.9

399.2

444.1

449.0

448.1

443.1

480.7

Selling, general and administrative

259.2

243.4

251.2

220.7

211.7

207.8

203.4

199.0

Legal settlement

-

-

-

15.0

85.0

-

-

-

Restructuring related charges

12.3

5.9

1.3

1.3

1.2

15.6

3.5

59.9

Total operating expenses

638.5

621.2

651.7

681.1

746.9

671.5

650.0

739.6

Operating income (loss)

(266.7)

(33.4)

34.7

69.8

39.1

105.8

23.3

(182.4)

Interest income

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.5

0.8

1.5

2.5

2.5

Interest expense

(33.8)

(35.4)

(35.0)

(36.3)

(39.8)

(45.2)

(49.3)

(52.7)

Other income (loss), net

(1.7)

1.0

2.2

5.2

3.7

3.2

0.3

0.3

Interest and other loss, net

(35.3)

(34.2)

(32.6)

(30.6)

(35.3)

(40.5)

(46.5)

(49.9)

Income (loss) before income taxes

(302.0)

(67.6)

2.1

39.2

3.8

65.3

(23.2)

(232.3)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(25.6)

(5.0)

(4.1)

204.9

(0.5)

52.0

(7.8)

(63.4)

Net income (loss)

$

(276.4)

$

(62.6)

$

6.2

$

(165.7)

$

4.3

$

13.3

$

(15.4)

$

(168.9)

Net income (loss) per share - basic

$

(0.34)

$

(0.08)

$

0.01

$

(0.20)

$

0.01

$

0.02

$

(0.02)

$

(0.20)

Net income (loss) per share - diluted

$

(0.34)

$

(0.08)

$

0.01

$

(0.20)

$

0.01

$

0.02

$

(0.02)

$

(0.20)

Weighted average shares - basic

821.1

828.6

844.4

848.0

850.9

852.6

854.1

856.7

Weighted average shares - diluted

821.1

828.6

862.1

848.0

857.9

858.4

854.1

856.7

The following table presents details of total stock-based compensation expense included in each functional line item in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income above:

Cost of goods sold

2.7

9.4

9.2

12.4

9.3

12.1

9.5

12.0

Research and development

70.6

75.5

88.7

86.5

97.4

97.3

91.2

99.0

Selling, general and administrative

40.8

34.2

36.9

32.2

37.8

36.7

30.0

32.2

Total stock-based compensation

$

114.1

$

119.1

$

134.8

$

131.1

$

144.5

$

146.1

$

130.7

$

143.2

Disclaimer

Marvell Technology Inc. published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer