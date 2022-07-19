Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Marvell Technology Group Ltd
  News
  Summary
    MRVL   US5738741041

MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD

(MRVL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-19 pm EDT
52.08 USD   +7.12%
04:24pMARVELL TECHNOLOGY : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
04:24pMARVELL TECHNOLOGY : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
04:14pINSIDER SELL : Marvell Technology
MT
Summary 
Summary

Marvell Technology : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/19/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Hu Jean X.
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Marvell Technology, Inc. [MRVL] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Financial Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
5488 MARVELL LANE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
SANTA CLARA CA 95054
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Hu Jean X.
5488 MARVELL LANE

SANTA CLARA, CA95054

Chief Financial Officer
Signatures
Jean X. Hu by Blair Walters as Attorney-in-Fact 2022-07-19
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Includes 572 shares acquired under the Marvell 2000 Employee Stock Purchase Plan on June 7, 2022.
(2) Surrender of shares in payment of tax withholding due as a result of the vesting of restricted stock units ("RSUs").
(3) Each RSU represents a contingent right to receive one Marvell Technology, Inc. common share upon vesting.
(4) The remaining RSUs will vest on 10/15/2022, 01/15/2023 and 04/15/2023.
(5) The remaining RSUs will vest on 10/15/2022, 01/15/2023, 04/15/2023, 07/15/2023, 10/15/2023, 01/15/2024 and 04/15/2024.
(6) The remaining RSUs will vest on 10/15/2022, 01/15/2023, 04/15/2023, 07/15/2023, 10/15/2023, 01/15/2024, 04/15/2024, 07/15/2024, 10/15/2024, 01/15/2025 and 04/15/2025.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Marvell Technology Inc. published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 20:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
