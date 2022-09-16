Advanced search
    MRVL   US5738741041

MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD

(MRVL)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-16 pm EDT
46.35 USD   -0.69%
05:20pMARVELL TECHNOLOGY : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
09:01aMarvell to Showcase Cloud-Optimized Optical Connectivity Solutions at ECOC 2022
PR
09/14SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Advance Premarket Wednesday
MT
Marvell Technology : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

09/16/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
GAYNOR MITCHELL
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Marvell Technology, Inc. [MRVL] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
EVP, CALO /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
5488 MARVELL LANE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
SANTA CLARA CA 95054
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
GAYNOR MITCHELL
5488 MARVELL LANE

SANTA CLARA, CA95054

EVP, CALO
Signatures
Mitchell L. Gaynor by Blair Walters as Attorney-in-Fact 2022-09-16
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The sales reported in this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person.
(2) The price reported is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $47.41 to $47.94, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide Marvell Technology, Inc. ("Marvell"), any security holder of Marvell, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in this footnote to this Form 4.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Marvell Technology Inc. published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 21:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
