May 25 (Reuters) - Marvell Technology Inc surpassed Wall Street targets for first-quarter revenue on Thursday, helped by demand for its chips that support artificial intelligence technology.

Excluding items, the company reported revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter ended April 29, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.30 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)