Marvell Technology : Bravera SC5 SSD Controller Family Named “Semiconductor Product of the Year” in the 2022 Data Breakthrough Awards

03/24/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
Data Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and solutions in the global data technology market, today announced the 2022 winners of its Data Breakthrough Awards. Marvell is thrilled to share that its Bravera™ SC5 SSD controller family was named "Semiconductor Product of the Year" in the Hardware/Components & Infrastructure category.

Marvell's Bravera SC5 controllers are the industry's first PCIe 5.0 SSD controllers, enabling the highest performing data center flash storage solutions. By bringing unprecedented performance, best-in-class efficiency, and leading security features, Bravera SC5 addresses the critical requirements for scalable, containerized storage for optimal cloud infrastructure. Marvell's Bravera SC5 doubles the performance compared to PCIe 4.0 SSDs, contributing to accelerated workloads and reduced latency, dramatically improving the user experience.

"Our Bravera SC5 controllers were developed alongside cloud providers, NAND vendors and the larger ecosystem to meet the critical requirements for faster and higher bandwidth cloud storage," said Thad Omura, vice president of marketing, Flash Business Unit at Marvell. "This award further validates the innovative feature set our solution brings to address the ever-expanding workloads in the cloud. We thank Data Breakthrough for recognizing the vital role that semiconductors play across the digital data industry."

The Data Breakthrough award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the larger fields of data science and technology, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced solutions and services.

More information about the awards can be found here.

This entry was posted on Thursday, March 24th, 2022 at 12:15 pm and is filed under Company News, SSD Controllers. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 094 M - -
Net income 2023 276 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 290 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 212x
Yield 2023 0,35%
Capitalization 58 447 M 58 447 M -
EV / Sales 2023 9,97x
EV / Sales 2024 8,19x
Nbr of Employees 6 712
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart MARVELL TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marvell Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARVELL TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 68,94 $
Average target price 96,96 $
Spread / Average Target 40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew J. Murphy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean X. Hu Chief Financial Officer
Richard S. Hill Non-Executive Chairman
Muhammad Raghib Hussain President-Products & Technologies
Adhir Mattu Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARVELL TECHNOLOGY, INC.-21.20%58 447
NVIDIA CORPORATION-12.84%642 388
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-3.90%534 703
BROADCOM INC.-9.92%244 716
INTEL CORPORATION-6.27%196 555
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-20.83%185 389