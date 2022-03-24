Marvell Technology : Bravera SC5 SSD Controller Family Named “Semiconductor Product of the Year” in the 2022 Data Breakthrough Awards

Data Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and solutions in the global data technology market, today announced the 2022 winners of its Data Breakthrough Awards. Marvell is thrilled to share that its Bravera™ SC5 SSD controller family was named "Semiconductor Product of the Year" in the Hardware/Components & Infrastructure category.

Marvell's Bravera SC5 controllers are the industry's first PCIe 5.0 SSD controllers, enabling the highest performing data center flash storage solutions. By bringing unprecedented performance, best-in-class efficiency, and leading security features, Bravera SC5 addresses the critical requirements for scalable, containerized storage for optimal cloud infrastructure. Marvell's Bravera SC5 doubles the performance compared to PCIe 4.0 SSDs, contributing to accelerated workloads and reduced latency, dramatically improving the user experience.

"Our Bravera SC5 controllers were developed alongside cloud providers, NAND vendors and the larger ecosystem to meet the critical requirements for faster and higher bandwidth cloud storage," said Thad Omura, vice president of marketing, Flash Business Unit at Marvell. "This award further validates the innovative feature set our solution brings to address the ever-expanding workloads in the cloud. We thank Data Breakthrough for recognizing the vital role that semiconductors play across the digital data industry."

The Data Breakthrough award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the larger fields of data science and technology, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced solutions and services.

More information about the awards can be found here.

This entry was posted on Thursday, March 24th, 2022 at 12:15 pm and is filed under Company News, SSD Controllers. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. Both comments and pings are currently closed.